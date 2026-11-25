Liverpool have struck an agreement to sign a young winger, with two trusted sources shedding light on the details.

Liverpool overhauled their ranks out wide over the summer, waving goodbye to Mohamed Salah and signing Victor Munoz and Bradley Barcola.

Rio Ngumoha, Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa were already in situ, though the latter looks destined to leave sooner rather than later given chances under Andoni Iraola are in even shorter supply than when Arne Slot picked the team.

And according to both The Athletic and transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have lined up another signing for the flanks, though it’s not an immediate one.

The Athletic’s James Pearce explained: ‘Liverpool have secured an option to sign highly-rated Senegalese winger Sidy Barhama Ndiaye when he turns 18.’

Ndiaye plays football at club level for Senegalese side Diambars FC. He’s currently thriving on the international stage at the Under-17 World Cup where he bagged three goal contributions in the 9-0 demolition of Cuba.

The youngster has already experienced life on Merseyside having spent time on trial with Liverpool last summer.

Ndiaye cannot officially join an English side until he turns 18, meaning his potential arrival at Anfield won’t happen until the January window of 2028.

But while The Athletic claimed Liverpool have simply secured an ‘option’ to complete this deal, Romano took it a step further.

Liverpool will sign Sidy Barhama Ndiaye in January 2028 – Fabrizio Romano

Taking to X, he insisted Liverpool will complete the move, and Ndiaye will become a Reds player at the beginning of 2028.

He wrote: ‘Liverpool have verbally agreed deal to sign 16 year old winger Sidy Barhama Ndiaye, here we go!

‘Senegalese talent to join in January 2028, when he turns 18.

‘Ndiaye was already at Liverpool on trial in 2025 and ready to become #LFC player for future.’

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