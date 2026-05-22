Liverpool are going ‘full throttle’ for the signing of RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande, and an analyst has outlined precisely why the Ivorian will be such a menace to Premier League defences.

Liverpool must replace Mohamed Salah this summer, with the Egyptian icon leaving the club despite still having a year remaining on his contract. There have been murmurings Salah could perform a U-turn and see out his deal if Arne Slot is sacked, though even if the Dutchman is axed, Salah is very much on the way out.

Accordingly, Liverpool must find a player capable of matching Salah’s impact over the years, without necessarily his end product.

That’s because prior reports have talked up Liverpool altering their attacking strategy next season to put the emphasis on the man playing at centre-forward, not right wing.

In other words, Liverpool plan to get the most out of Alexander Isak, and to do so, they need wingers who can provide as much as score themselves.

In 36 games across all competitions this season, Diomande – who let’s not forget is still a teenager – has broken double figures in both goals (13) and assists (10).

TEAMtalk’s insider, Fraser Fletcher, brought news on May 11 of Liverpool going ‘full throttle’ for the 19-year-old.

The Reds have made it crystal clear to Diomande and his camp that he is their priority target for the wing positions. Interest in players like Bradley Barcola at PSG is secondary.

Fletcher then confirmed Liverpool were already in the process of looking at deal structures and payment terms to ensure they can sign Diomande and a handful of other big names, with more than just one major arrival clearly required at Anfield right now.

On Friday night, trusted reporter, David Ornstein, provided an update of his own on Diomande’s future.

David Ornstein on Yan Diomande to Liverpool

It made great reading for Liverpool fans, with Ornstein noting the Reds ‘have manoeuvred into a strong position with the player and if a deal looks plausible on that front, talks between the clubs can be expected to follow.’

In other words, expect to hear about Liverpool striking an agreement on personal terms with the player before any bids are put to Leipzig.

The journalist reaffirmed Diomande is a ‘leading target’ for Liverpool, who aren’t deterred by Leipzig’s price tag, which is in excess of €100m / £86m.

A transfer on that scale would make Diomande the third most expensive signing in Liverpool’s history, behind only Alexander Isak (£125m) and Florian Wirtz (£116m).

What’s more, Diomande would become the most expensive transfer in Leipzig’s history, surpassing the €90m Manchester City paid when signing Josko Gvardiol.

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What makes Yan Diomande so dangerous

Liverpool have been criticised for a turgid style of play this season. The pace is far too slow, and when Rio Ngumoha doesn’t play, the Reds lack attackers who can beat their markers in one-v-one situations.

That is precisely why they’re so intent on signing Diomande, with The Athletic’s analyst, Seb Stafford Bloor, outlining the profile of player Liverpool would be signing.

“Diomande is two-footed. He can beat a defender on the left or the right, and with technique or raw thrust,” he began.

“He can shoot (and score) with placement or power and can plot his way to goal or otherwise force his way there.

“In time, he will surely become one of those players who poses a threat any time he touches the ball.

“What must be terrifying for any defender facing him, particularly one-on-one, is just how quickly Diomande can change speed.

“He was measured this season as the fifth-quickest player in the Bundesliga – above Karim Adeyemi, Said El Mala and Bazoumana Toure – but he has the kind of acceleration that allows him to jump up through the gears, even from a standing start, making it extremely difficult to subdue him when he has the ball.

“So, a flash of lightning. As it turns out, those members of staff at Leipzig were conservative in their estimates. Rather than becoming a €100m player within two years, Diomande might well have already reached that level.”

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