David Ornstein has confirmed Liverpool are well positioned to strike an agreement with Yan Diomande, and the elevated price tag would comfortably make the winger the third most expensive signing in their history.

Liverpool have identified Diomande, 19, as the perfect successor to the departing Mohamed Salah. Diomande may only be a teenager, though he’s already courting attention from the world’s biggest sides after just a single season in the Bundesliga.

Leipzig are determined to retain the Ivory Coast winger for at least one more season. However, they haven’t ruled out a blockbuster sale if gigantic bids are received.

The list of clubs chasing Diomande is lengthy, but it’s essentially boiled down to Liverpool vs PSG for the coup.

And according to the latest from Athletic reporter, David Ornstein, Liverpool are better placed than PSG and in the ‘strongest position’ to seal an agreement on personal terms with the forward.

Liverpool in ‘strongest position’ to agree Yan Diomande deal

Ornstein declared: ‘The Merseyside club are in the strongest position with the player over a potential deal at present.’

That came after Ornstein revealed Liverpool have now opened official club-to-club talks with Leipzig.

Regarding cost, reports throughout 2026 have generally pointed to a €100m / £86m price tag.

However, Ornstein dropped a bombshell when claiming Leipzig are now demanding ‘in excess’ of €130m / £112m.

Liverpool may be reluctant to go that high, per the reporter, though it’s important to note PSG aren’t prepared to get silly with the money either.

What’s more, Ornstein noted the back-to-back Champions League winners ‘are not currently as advanced as Liverpool’ with regards to the background work they’ve done on the deal, and they’ve also not opened direct talks with Leipzig yet either.

If Diomande does join Liverpool, he’s expected to slot in as the club’s third most expensive signing ever.

Only Florian Wirtz (£116m add-ons included) and Alexander Isak (£125m) will have cost more.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Why Liverpool are desperate to sign Yan Diomande

Explaining why the Reds are so determined to spend so heavily on one so young, The Athletic’s analyst, Seb Stafford-Bloor, provided insight.

He wrote: ‘Diomande is two-footed. He can beat a defender on the left or the right, and with technique or raw thrust. He can shoot (and score) with placement or power and can plot his way to goal or otherwise force his way there.

‘In time, he will surely become one of those players who poses a threat any time he touches the ball. What must be terrifying for any defender facing him, particularly one-on-one, is just how quickly Diomande can change speed.

‘He was measured this season as the fifth-quickest player in the Bundesliga — above Karim Adeyemi, Said El Mala and Bazoumana Toure — but he has the kind of acceleration that allows him to jump up through the gears, even from a standing start, making it extremely difficult to subdue him when he has the ball.’

DON’T MISS: Iraola considers shock Liverpool raid for Burnley star as Clarets target Middlesbrough man as replacement