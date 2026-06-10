Despite Liverpool making what they believed was ‘significant progress’, the Reds have been beaten to a German gem’s signature by a much smaller club.

Liverpool plan to sign plenty of stars who’ll make an instant impact at Anfield and ensure Andoni Iraola can guide the club to top prizes from year one.

However, the Reds never fail to keep one eye on the future and throughout May and June, they’d made a play to sign Kennet Eichhorn.

He is a 16-year-old German youth international who is already making a name for himself in Hertha Berlin’s first team.

The defensive midfielder was courted by Liverpool who we made what sources described as ‘significant progress’ in their attempts to lure him to Anfield.

What’s more, the presence of a release clause worth a modest sum in the €8m-€9m range meant Hertha Berlin were powerless to prevent an exit.

Yet despite going strong in their efforts to turn Eichhorn’s head, our insider, Graeme Bailey, broke news on Wednesday morning of the youngster rejecting the Reds.

Bailey explained: “Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea have all been informed that highly-rated German teenager Kennet Eichhorn will not be heading to the Premier League this summer.”

As mentioned, Liverpool’s rejection is despite the fact they made what they perceived to be serious progress in talks with the teen’s camp.

“Liverpool, meanwhile, believed they had made significant progress,” continued Bailey.

“Sources indicate the Reds were increasingly confident they could convince Eichhorn to choose Anfield, with the club’s track record of developing young players viewed as a major attraction.

“However, TEAMtalk understands all interested Premier League clubs have now been informed that the midfielder will not be moving to England at this stage of his career.”

Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund were also vying for Eichhorn’s signature. And according to both Florian Plettenberg and David Ornstein, it’s Leverkusen who’ve won this race.

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Liverpool beaten to Kennet Eichhorn by Bayer Leverkusen

Plettenberg wrote on X: “Kennet Eichhorn to Bayer 04 Leverkusen – DONE DEAL.

“The 16 y/o gem has now given his final green light. Rejections have been sent to all other clubs.

“Eichhorn will join Leverkusen from Hertha BSC via a release clause worth €8m-€9m. Contract until 2031. Medical soon. The saga is over.”

Ornstein in his update for The Athletic insisted Leverkusen’s deal is a ‘significant coup’ and a major surprise given the strength of the competition they faced from clubs like Liverpool.

He stated: ‘Eichhorn was being pursued by top clubs in Germany and England but chose to continue his career with the 2024 Bundesliga champions.

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‘Leverkusen’s pursuit was led by managing director Simon Rolfes and director of football Kim Falkenberg, the executives operating somewhat under the radar to secure the 16-year-old defensive midfielder.

‘Given the strength of interest from elsewhere, few tipped Leverkusen to win the race for Eichhorn and many will regard this as a significant coup.

‘They will activate a release clause in his contract, allowing the Germany youth international to travel and put pen to paper as all parties work to complete the relevant paperwork.’