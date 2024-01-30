FSG stunned as Liverpool brutally rejected by perfect candidate to lead post-Klopp era

Liverpool have been handed a sobering blow in their quest to ensure there’s no drop-off in the post-Jurgen Klopp era after a proven winner brutally rejected their advances, according to a top source.

Reds fans were rocked last Friday upon learning Jurgen Klopp will leave the club at the end of the 2023/24 season. Klopp revealed that decision had been made in November, though the news was kept under wraps until late-January.

Replacing Liverpool’s most successful manager in the Premier League era is an almigthy task for the club, not least because the German has been more than willing to spend far less than Liverpool’s ‘top six’ rivals.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso is the hot favourite to replace Klopp in the Anfield dugout. According to Spanish football expert, Guillem Balague, Leverkusen will not stand in Alonso’s way if he pushes to join the club he played for between 2004-09.

However, Klopp isn’t the only important figure Liverpool owners FSG must find a replacement for.

Given the scale of the Klopp news, the announcement that sporting director Jorg Scmtadke will leave the club at the conclusion of the January transfer window largely went under the radar.

With both the manager (plus his backroom staff) along with the sporting director all departing, FSG’s decisions on their replacements will have a major bearing on whether the club maintain their sky high standards or suffer a decline.

Liverpool approach Michael Edwards

One person Liverpool know they can trust is former sporting director, Michael Edwards.

Edwards worked miracles when heading up Liverpool’s recruitment team and oversaw the arrivals of many a household name during his exceptional 11-year stint at Anfield.

Edwards left Liverpool just over one year ago and subsequently joined forces with ex-Reds director of research, Ian Graham, when forming data consultancy firm Ludonautics.

Speculation Liverpool would attempt to bring Edwards back to the club to replace Schmadtke quickly swirled over the past few days. The Daily Mail suggested re-hiring Edwards would be the ‘perfect’ tonic to the Klopp exit bombshell.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have indeed approached Edwards. However, Edwards has zero intention of returning to Anfield – despite the fact he could’ve been offered an even more senior role.

FSG told to look elsewhere

Taking to X, Romano stated: “Liverpool have made contact with Michael Edwards over the weekend.

“FSG plan was to offer to be in charge of the restructure at the club.

“Understand Edwards has rejected Liverpool proposal as he’s not interested even in a more senior role as of today.”

FSG’s attempts to oversee a smooth transition into the post-Klopp era have already got off to a rocky start.

What’s more, captain Virgil van Dijk has fuelled speculation he’ll not stick around beyond the end of the season…

