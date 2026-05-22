Liverpool face a brand new threat to their plans to appoint Andoni Iraola as their next manager amid continued speculation Arne Slot will be sacked after the weekend.

Claims Slot would be fired after Liverpool’s final match of the season against Brentford on Sunday exploded on Thursday. Reports stated the ‘decision’ to sack Slot has already been reached.

As yet, no reliable outlet or journalist has verified Slot is a goner, though our insider, Graeme Bailey, has confirmed ‘serious talks’ about Slot’s future are being held.

Bailey also revealed outgoing Bournemouth boss, Andoni Iraola, features highly on Liverpool’s managerial shortlist.

Following that, FootMercato went big on claims Iraola is the chosen one among owners FSG and the hierarchy at Anfield.

Richard Hughes (sporting director), is said to have initiated discreet attempts to lure Iraola up to Merseyside. Hughes is the man who originally hired Iraola during his own time with the Cherries.

It’s no secret Iraola is a wanted man at Crystal Palace who are waving goodbye to Oliver Glasner in the summer.

But according to a fresh update from The Telegraph, Liverpool also face competition from abroad, in the form of Bayer Leverkusen.

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Liverpool must move quickly for Andoni Iraola

The report explained: ‘Bundesliga side emerge as option for departing Bournemouth boss with Kasper Hjulmand tipped to leave BayArena.’

They added: ‘Bayer Leverkusen are ready to offer Andoni Iraola an alternative to Crystal Palace should the Spaniard decide to leave the Premier League.

‘Iraola, who has announced he will leave Bournemouth after the season ends this weekend, is top of Palace’s shortlist as they look to appoint a new head coach this summer to replace Oliver Glasner.

‘But, according to German sources, Leverkusen will rival attempts to land the highly rated coach who has guided Bournemouth into Europe for the first time in the club’s history.’

Rather cryptically, the report noted ‘other jobs’ could crop up for Iraola over the coming weeks, though Liverpool weren’t specifically named.

Why Liverpool want Iraola to replace Slot

In any case, and as mentioned, TEAMtalk can confirm Iraola is admired by Liverpool’s decision-makers, along with Julian Nagelsmann (Germany), Sebastian Hoeness (Stuttgart) and Matthias Jaissle (Al-Ahli).

When FootMercato outlined why FSG have reportedly gone all in on Iraola as Slot’s successor, they explained: ‘What so appeals to Liverpool is the modern yet discreet profile of the Spanish manager.

‘Iraola has just led Bournemouth to an incredible 6th place in the Premier League by advocating an aggressive and resolutely attacking style of play.

‘A resounding achievement considering he lost his central defenders and goalkeeper last summer, before seeing his best player leave for Manchester City this winter!

‘His secret weapon? Exceptional tactical adaptability. Dominating possession, pressing high, attacking directly, or dropping back into a compact block… he can do it all.

‘Without the slightest ego and focused on discipline and collective effort, he also prioritizes the development of young talent.’

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