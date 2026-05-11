Liverpool could look to replace Juventus target Alisson Becker with Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez

A potential Liverpool move for Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez is gaining serious momentum as the Reds continue assessing contingency plans should Alisson Becker leave for Juventus this summer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Brazilian has proved an absolute juggernaut for Liverpool down the years, more than repaying the hefty £66.8m (€72.5m, $95m) fee to land him from Roma in the summer of 2018. Having helped the Reds win six major honours in that time, including two Premier League titles and the Champions League, many regard Alisson as the greatest goalkeeper in the club’s history.

However, with his deal expiring in just over a year, the 33-year-old is being strongly tipped to leave Merseyside after eight seasons for a fresh challenge overseas.

Indeed, our sources indicate there is a growing confidence that Juventus will secure his signature this summer, with two other Premier League stars also high on their wanted list.

As a result, FSG are taking a strong look at the market and potential high-calibre options to replace the legendary stopper between the sticks.

Now TEAMtalk can confirm that Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez is once again attracting strong transfer interest ahead of the upcoming window, with Villa still needing to create financial flexibility within their squad structure.

TEAMtalk understands Martinez remains one of the club’s highest earners on a deal that runs until 2029, and his future is under serious consideration as Villa weigh up potential sales to balance spending plans.

Sources state Villa have already started exploring possible replacements, and enquiries have been made over several goalkeeping options, including Manchester City shot-stopper James Trafford.

Martinez’s situation continues to alert several major European clubs, and Liverpool are among those who have been made aware of his potential availability.

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TEAMtalk can reveal the Argentina international is highly admired within Anfield recruitment circles and would be viewed as a serious option if Alisson departs.

Juventus are pushing aggressively to land the Brazilian and have already offered him a lucrative long-term contract – a proposal Liverpool could match, but at this point seem unlikely to do so.

As TEAMtalk reported earlier this week, Alisson is intrigued by the possibility of testing himself in Serie A, and discussions with Juventus have progressed positively.

That situation has left Liverpool carefully considering their goalkeeping succession plan.

While Giorgi Mamardashvili remains highly rated internally, there are still doubts within sections of the club over whether the Georgian international is fully ready to immediately step into the number one role at a club competing for major honours every season.

Because of that uncertainty, Liverpool have widened their search and are actively evaluating experienced alternatives.

TEAMtalk understands Martinez is viewed as one of the standout options available on the market.

The 33-year-old’s leadership, mentality and experience at the highest level are all qualities Liverpool appreciate, particularly given his performances for both Aston Villa and Argentina in recent years.

Martinez’s reputation as a commanding personality and elite shot-stopper is also considered attractive by those involved in Liverpool’s recruitment process.

Villa, meanwhile, are realistic about the growing interest surrounding the World Cup-winning goalkeeper and know a substantial offer could force serious discussions this summer.

The Midlands club are not actively pushing Martinez out, but sources suggest there is acceptance internally that difficult financial decisions may still need to be made.

Slot hints at Liverpool changing of the guard

As for Alisson, Liverpool boss Arne Slot has hinted a changing of the guard could be on the cards this summer.

“The history of all the transfers shows that nothing was done without a purpose or without thinking about it,” Slot said last month.

“The people who make these decisions take everything into account. They try to make the best decisions with the interest of the club.

“It [experience] is definitely one argument to keep him, but there are other arguments. That is a decision the club has to make if that is needed. In the end, he still has one year [on his contract].”

While TEAMtalk sources confirm a move to Juventus is now gaining serious momentum, one journalist has explained why his sale could prove a ‘colossal mistake’ for the Reds.

At the same time, Liverpool are internally questioning whether they made a major blunder allowing Caoimhin Kelleher to leave last summer, with the club now facing a growing uncertainty over their goalkeeping situation.

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