Liverpool owners FSG have put forward a titanic new offer to Trent Alexander-Arnold which they hope will finally persuade the player to commit his future to Merseyside and snub the offer to join Real Madrid – but the Reds are eyeing four potential replacements if the worst-case scenario unfolds.

The 26-year-old is in the final year of his contract at Anfield and is eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club of his choosing from January 1 – now a worrying 14 days away. And with the presence of Real Madrid lurking menacingly over their shoulder, Liverpool are in what appears a very real danger of losing their vice-captain on a free transfer in 2025.

Replacing Alexander-Arnold in the Liverpool ranks would be far from an easy task. The homegrown star is a hugely influential presence in the dressing room and has played a significant role in the seven major honours they have collected over recent years helping himself to 103-goal contributions in that time (84 assists and 19 goals).

As a result, Liverpool remain desperate to retain his services, though talks over a new deal have yet to see a breakthrough made. Perhaps more alarmingly, a report on Tuesday claimed the Reds were still £100,000 a week short of matching the player’s expectations, adding to the anxiety that an exit was on the cards.

However, Caught Offside now claims the Reds have launched a new and improved offer to Alexander-Arnold worth €20m a year over a four-year period. Working out at £309,600 a week, the offer made to the right-back would be the second largest ever, behind Mo Salah, in the club’s history.

The player is yet to respond to the offer and it is not known at this stage if the offer represents their final proposal to him. However, it is hoped the offer will be superior to any package Real are prepared to pay offer him, though it’s claimed they still believe a move remains possible for him and with talks potentially due to be held early next month.

Alexander-Arnold keeping Liverpool negotiations private

Indeed, reports in Spain claim that the Spanish giants still remain confident of securing Alexander-Arnold’s services, while sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Real have been in what has been described to us as ‘constant contact’ with his entourage over a potential move.

At the same time, though, we have also been told that Alexander-Arnold’s priority remains on negotiating an extension to his Liverpool deal and he has given them every opportunity to meet his needs and pay what he feels worthy of given his success in the game and importance to the Merseysiders’ cause.

The player, though, insists he has no interest in letting those negotiations play out in public, explaining to Sky Sports: “I have been at the club 20 years now, I have signed four or five contract extensions and none of those have been played out in public – and this one won’t be either.”

Alexander-Arnold is arguably the most creative right-backs in world football, with an impressive 84 assists to his name in Liverpool colours.

Asked about those numbers and the possibility of reaching his century, Alexander-Arnold added: “To be honest, I never thought I’d ever hit numbers like that.

“They were never an aim for me to reach 100 assists or break records in that respect. But, the more you play, the more extravagant your dreams and ambitions become. So yeah, that’ll probably be the next thing: I try to hit that 100.”

Alexander-Arnold also admits he is loving life under Arne Slot, giving Liverpool more optimism to believe he plans to stay.

“I could tell from the first time I met him that I was going to enjoy playing under him and being a part of this. I’m feeling like I’m going to get better and improve and learn so much in such a short time and just keep on learning because I could tell he was football obsessed and the level of detail was incredible,” the Reds vice-captain said of Slot.

Meanwhile, with the prospect of Alexander-Arnold’s departure still not ruled out, Liverpool have been wisely doing their due diligence on several potential replacements.

And a report on Wednesday has revealed that Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong – for so long believed to be their top target – has been crossed off Slot’s wishlist owing to the fact that the Reds boss wants a more defensive-minded replacement if the need arises.

To that end, it’s reported by journalist Simon Phillips that Chelsea’s Malo Gusto now features right at the top of their wishlist, while TEAMtalk sources can also add the names of three other options to that wishlist.

