Liverpool are giving serious consideration towards launching a firm move to bring Nottingham Forest centre-half Murillo to Anfield this summer, TEAMtalk has learned, after running a series of extensive checks on the Brazilian, though the Reds could yet face competition from Manchester United as well as two European powerhouses.

With the 2025/26 Premier League campaign nearing its conclusion, Murillo has firmly established himself as one of the most exciting young defenders in the world game.

The 23-year-old Brazil international, who extended his contract until 2029 earlier this year, is expected to attract serious suitors when the summer transfer window opens, regardless of whether Nottingham Forest‘s quest to stay in the Premier League is successful or otherwise, and with sources insisting a move is now regarded as ‘very likely’.

Since arriving from Corinthians in 2023 for a modest fee, Murillo has blossomed into a standout performer at the City Ground. Renowned for his robust tackling, commanding aerial presence, composure under pressure and ability to carry the ball out from the back, he has put himself in contention for a place in the Brazil squad for the upcoming World Cup, while his consistency across the Premier League has also won him numerous admirers, with his consistent displays not going unnoticed by Europe’s elite, positioning him as a potential cornerstone for ambitious sides seeking defensive upgrades.

Premier League heavyweights are leading the charge. Chelsea have completed significant groundwork and have had a long-standing interest.

But we also understand top-five rivals Liverpool have also shown keen interest, with sources suggesting they could table a substantial bid around the €80 million mark (£69.4m, $92.5m) this summer to bolster their rearguard and with the Brazilian regarded as a possible long-term option to step into the ageing Virgil van Dijk’s shoes.

Manchester United are another contender, previously opening preliminary discussions with Forest as they look to refresh their defensive options amid ongoing injury issues and potential departures. However, the Red Devils are looking at cheaper solutions as it stands, despite their clear admiration.

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Europe’s best tracking Murillo as Forest stance emerges

Arsenal under Mikel Arteta admire Murillo’s progressive style, while Tottenham Hotspur have been linked as part of a broader London interest, though both of the north London pair only have light interest as things stand.

The pursuit extends beyond England. Real Madrid have monitored the player closely and could enter the bidding in earnest as they plan their own defensive reinforcements.

Whispers of interest from Barcelona and other continental outfits have surfaced, though the Premier League clubs currently hold the strongest hand.

Forest, who view Murillo as one of their standout performers, are braced for bids and are understood to be holding out for a club-record fee in the region of £60-70 million, with some reports suggesting valuations approaching €80-90 million depending on the buyer and what league Forest are in next season.

The Tricky Trees will fight hard to retain the 23-year-old’s services, but they know that stance will be severely tested this summer.

Of course, if Forest do suffer the drop, they will be almost powerless to prevent the vultures circling, and their bargaining power will be weakened by second-tier status.

But even if they do retain their place among the elite, concrete interest for the centre-half is expected, and even if they also lose star midfielder Elliot Anderson, as expected, the resolve to keep Murillo will also come under intense pressure, too.

Liverpool eye left-back with €1bn release; Reds suffer fourth winger setback

The Merseyside giants, meanwhile, are reportedly considering a move for a highly-rated Spanish left-back who has a massive €1bn exit clause in his deal as uncertainty persists on the future of Andy Robertson.

When it comes to signing a new winger this summer, Liverpool are potentially now looking at bringing in two new widemen, per a journalist and with the Reds drawing up a list of eight potential replacement options.

However, the Reds have been given short shrift following an enquiry over the availability of a PSG superstar – meaning Liverpool have now been blocked from tentative approaches for FOUR wingers this summer.

The quest to replace Mohamed Salah is, clearly, not going to be easy.

However, Liverpool have been told the departure of the Egyptian will benefit the team going into next season, with the 33-year-old looking like a shadow of the one who deserved to be in regular Ballon d’Or conversations and with his drop-off making the Reds look like they were ‘playing with 10 men this season’.

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