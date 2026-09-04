Liverpool get tacit approval to complete £70m winger signing in January, as Cody Gakpo exit clarified

A £70m-rated winger can complete his ‘dream’ transfer to Liverpool in January, and the move could coincide with Cody Gakpo’s belated sale.

Liverpool pushed to sign three new wingers this summer, though wound up with just two. Victor Munoz and Bradley Barcola arrived, but if Liverpool had got their way, one of Ismaila Sarr or Yankuba Minteh would have joined late in the window too.

The Reds lodged offers for both players, bidding £50m for Sarr, and £50m then £60m for Minteh.

Both players operate on the right wing, though of the pair, Minteh appeared to be the better fit given he’s left-footed.

Brighton reportedly hiked the price up to around £80m in the final days, which ultimately saw Liverpool cool their interest. Per the BBC, Brighton’s valuation has dropped to £70m now the window has closed.

However, comments made by Minteh’s manager at Brighton, Fabian Hurzeler, strongly suggest the deal could be revived in the winter window.

Yankuba Minteh could leave Brighton in January – Fabian Hurzeler

Speaking in a press conference ahead of his side’s clash with Leeds United this weekend, Hurzeler said: “If the whole team is successful and the individual shines then Yankuba will get a lot of attention again and he can then maybe fulfil his dream in the next transfer window.”

Liverpool currently have five senior wingers on the books – Barcola, Munoz, Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha and Federico Chiesa, the latter of which was not included in their Champions League squad for the group phase.

As such, a mid-season move for Minteh would only make sense if a winger, namely Gakpo, were to depart.

And according to a report from The Athletic, it’s entirely possible transfer interest in Gakpo kicks up once again around the turn of the year.

Cody Gakpo could leave in January

They stated: ‘There’s a chance of renewed interest in Cody Gakpo following Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit this summer.

‘Perhaps a sale would make more sense in the winter if another attacker is hired, and by then it will be clear if Munoz or Barcola can operate successfully on the right.’

As mentioned, the two clubs that pursued Gakpo were Spurs and Man City. Gakpo agreed personal terms with Tottenham before ultimately deciding to join City.

However, Liverpool pulled the plug on the Dutchman’s £80m switch to the Etihad after failing to sign Sarr or Minteh.

That resulted in Man City buying Iliman Ndiaye from Everton instead, while Tottenham went for Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk on loan.

In theory, both Spurs and City would still benefit from Gakpo’s arrival in January.

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Mudryk is only at Tottenham on loan and expectations are low given he’s not played professionally for nearly two years.

Part of City’s reasoning for pursuing Gakpo was his ability to cover for Erling Haaland in the striker position.

Enzo Maresca’s side now lack a viable deputy to Haaland having offloaded Omar Marmoush to Spurs. None of their wingers appear all that suited to deputising centrally.