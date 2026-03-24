FSG are reportedly lining up a jaw-dropping summer swoop for an elite attacking talent as Mohamed Salah’s heir, following the shock news that the Anfield legend will leave the club at the end of the season, while the Reds are also looking at a tit-for-tat raid on Real Madrid.

Salah will walk away from Liverpool after nine years on Merseyside, during which time he has firmly established himself as one of the greats, scoring 255 goals and 122 assists in 435 total games.

TEAMtalk sources have revealed all the details on the 33-year-old’s impending departure, with Saudi Pro League clubs now queuing up for his services.

For Liverpool, however, the focus very much turns to trying to replace one of the best players of the Premier League era.

FSG have eyes on Bundesliga sensation

As our sources have previously reported, the likes of Borussia Dortmund’s Yan Diomande and Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon have been firmly on Liverpool’s radar.

However, Anfield chiefs retain hope that they can convince Bayern Munich to part company with outstanding attacker Michael Olise, however tough that might be.

We revealed at the start of the month that Liverpool had made checks on Olise’s situation in Bavaria, with the France international having scored 16 goals and added a remarkable 27 assists in 39 games in all competitions this season.

Olise, who has plenty of Premier League experience from his time at Crystal Palace, is currently valued who is valued at €140million (£121m / $162m) on transfermarkt, and is arguably the best equipped to take on the challenge of replacing Salah.

The 24-year-old is naturally right-sided for starters and is just as comfortable going on the outside as he is cutting in onto his stronger left foot.

Olise is much more experienced than Diomande, who would likely take time to adjust to the challenges of English football, while Gordon is far more comfortable operating from the left or through the middle.

The biggest issue for FSG will be convincing Bayern to part company with a player who is an integral part of the prolific forward line.

Olise is currently under contract until 2029, leaving the Bundesliga side in a very strong position to negotiate the fee they want rather than the price Liverpool are ready to pay.

DON’T MISS: Eight reasons why Mo Salah’s levels have dropped as Liverpool star delivers bombshell Reds exit statement

Liverpool target Real Madrid defensive star

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a revenge raid on Real Madrid this summer, as the Spanish giants continue their efforts to sign Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer.

Rudiger is also out of contract at Madrid at the end of the season, and no new deal is in place for the German defender, although we understand that talks are going on behind the scenes.

Indeed, reports from Italy claim that current Bernabeu boss Alvaro Arbeloa wants the Germany defender to stay, although our reporter, Graeme Bailey, wrote in February how Rudiger is open to returning to the Premier League.

Sources have told us that intermediaries have made contact with Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, West Ham United and Crystal Palace regarding a potential deal for Rudiger.

But it’s now emerged that Liverpool, too, have taken a shine to the Germany international.

According to TuttoSport, Liverpool and Manchester United have ‘explored the possibility in recent weeks’ of getting a deal done for the 33-year-old.

However, with United making a U-turn over Harry Maguire’s Old Trafford future, they are now likely to be off the table when it comes to moving for Rudiger, who also has significant interest from Serie A giants Juventus.

If Liverpool do manage to entice Rudiger to Merseyside, given Arbeloa’s stance over wanting to keep him, it would give the Reds some semblance of revenge – if Konate decides he wants to walk away for nothing and head to Madrid instead.

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Alonso expecting management return

Our sources have informed us that top Liverpool manager target Xabi Alonso fully expects to be back in the dugout next season, with the Spaniard already emerging as a leading candidate to replace the under-pressure Arne Slot at Anfield.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Slot’s performance is under serious scrutiny from the club’s hierarchy, who will decide at the end of the season if it’s time to move on from the Dutchman.

Another setback at the weekend at Brighton has not helped Slot’s cause, with the Reds suffering their 10th league defeat of the season on the south coast.

There remains hope, by way of the Champions League, although Liverpool face holders PSG next and we understand that internal discussions over the club’s direction heading into the next campaign have taken place.

While several names have been linked with a potential move to Anfield, including Sebastian Hoeness of Stuttgart and Andoni Iraola of AFC Bournemouth, Alonso remains firmly in pole position to return to a club where he excelled as a player.

Crucially, sources close to the Spaniard have confirmed to us that he is ready to step back into management after leaving Los Blancos earlier this season, bringing an end to a brief spell that lasted just over six months.

Very much a case of watch this space, with the end to the season now critical to Slot’s hopes of keeping his job.

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More Liverpool news: Klopp no-go; Newcastle standing firm over sale

Sources understand and can explain why the prospects of Jurgen Klopp returning for a second spell as Liverpool manager can be instantly forgotten about.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United have no intention of allowing a top defensive talent to leave the club this summer, despite Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United all showing interest in the full-back, TEAMtalk understands.

Finally, Liverpool are reportedly keen on bringing a top Chelsea prospect to Anfield in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh report.