Liverpool are understood to be exploring a possible move to sign one of Yan Diomande’s international teammates this summer after missing out on their top target to PSG, with sources revealing the price required to bring in the eight-cap star.

The Reds are looking to replace club icon Mohamed Salah this summer after waving goodbye to the Egyptian after nine largely incredible years on Merseyside.

However, Liverpool‘s dreams of landing RB Leipzig sensation Diomande as his replacement have been emphatically crushed over a whirlwind 24 hours after it was first revealed that the player has stated a clear preference to join PSG, and then, with the French giants opening official talks to sign the player from the Bundesliga side.

As for the Reds, the news comes as a devastating blow. Sporting director Richard Hughes has put months into his prospective signing, first making contact with his representatives as far back as last year, only for the reigning two-time European champions to steal his thunder.

Despite that, a report has suggested the Reds are already working on contingency plans, having identified six other options who could come in to play on the wing.

Back in May, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed that Liverpool had also registered their interest in Diomande’s Ivory Coast teammate, Bazoumana Toure, who enjoyed a stellar season with Hoffenheim across the 2025/26 campaign.

Indeed, the 20-year-old contributed towards 17 goals (five scored, 12 assists) from 30 Bundesliga appearances – a G/A every 138.8 minutes of action.

While not as impressive as his teammate Diomande (19 G/A in the Bundesliga; one every 118.2 minutes), Toure could be available for a fraction of the cost this summer, with a figure of €40m (£34.6m / $46.4m), potentially rising to above their club-record sale of Joelinton to Newcastle for €45million (£38.9m / $52.2m), when including add-ons, likely to be enough to convince them to sell.

Toure is contracted until 2029 with no release clause, giving the German a strong start in any negotiations.

However, with Fletcher confirming that the Reds have registered their interest in a deal, the winger could prove a solution to their winger dilemma this summer if they follow up and launch a firm bid.

But whoever they move to bring in, one player who seemingly has no future under Iraola is Italian star Federico Chiesa…

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Liverpool tell Chiesa to pack his bags, report claims

Indeed, it seems that time is now finally up for Chiesa at Anfield, who has rarely been allowed to show what he can do during his two years at Anfield.

Having been brought in as an opportunistic £10m (€12.5m) signing from Juventus by former boss Arne Slot, the Italy international has only managed to contribute 10 goals and assists (five scored) during 50 appearances at Anfield.

Often a benchwarmer and restricted to just 318 minutes of Premier League action across the 2025/26 campaign, Chiesa had hoped that a change of manager could alter his fortunes at Anfield, having initiated talks with Iraola to see where he would figure in his plans.

However, a new report from Football Insider claims Chiesa has been told to pack his bags and depart Anfield this summer, with the Reds sticking a modest price on his head.

Their report states that, after instructing his agent to find him a new club, Liverpool will do all they can to facilitate a move by placing a modest £10m to £15m fee on the 28-year-old.

The decision comes after Iraola told him there would be little chance of game time at Anfield next season.

As a result, the 51-times capped Italy international is currently weighing up offers as he looks to reignite his career away from Anfield.

The player is understood to be seeking regular first-team minutes after struggling for game time during his two years at Anfield.

With Chiesa due to depart and with the Reds also seeking another new wing signing this summer, it was revealed last week that Iraola wants to go into the 2026/27 campaign with four wingers to pick from: Cody Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha, new signing Victor Munoz and whoever else – potentially now Traore – the Reds can bring in.

On the subject of Gakpo, his chief suitors, Tottenham Hotspur, have been told the minimum fee Liverpool would accept for a summer sale.

Meanwhile, three reasons have emerged as to why Diomande has chosen Paris over Liverpool.

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