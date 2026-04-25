Despite reports on Xabi Alonso moving to Anfield, Liverpool are NOT sacking Arne Slot, and a report has revealed the four things he must now fix to repay FSG’s faith.

Reports in the speculative Spanish press regarding Alonso succeeding Slot as manager of Liverpool this summer are wide of the mark.

Sky Sports, our own insider, Graeme Bailey, and now The Telegraph have all confirmed Slot is STAYING.

However, that’s not to say owners FSG are happy with how the campaign has unfolded. Clearly, much more than just Champions League qualification was expected from a team that cruised to the Premier League title last term then spent around £450m on high quality new recruits.

And per the latest from The Telegraph’s Dominic King, there are four areas which Slot must quickly remedy next season to ensure constant speculation over his future isn’t a daily occurrence like it has been this year.

Four problems Arne Slot must fix

After declaring ‘Arne Slot is keeping his Liverpool job’, the report stressed the Dutchman must now set about mending the ‘toxic’ relationship that has developed between he and some of the fans.

Even Liverpool’s match-going fanbase had begun to turn on Slot in recent weeks, with most of their travelling 8,000 party for the FA Cup qualier-final defeat to Manchester City leaving before the final whistle blew.

At various points this season there have also been audible boos around Anfield and not from the away end.

Aside from getting the fans back on side, Slot must also put an end to Liverpool’s knack of conceding late goals that has seen points haemorrhaged on a consistent basis.

The report noted Liverpool have conceded nine goals after the 84th minute in Premier League games this season. Had the Reds maintained focus and not shipped those late goals, they’d be 14 points better off and in the title race.

Thirdly, Slot must alter his tactical instructions to ensure his side produce a more expansive and free-flowing brand of football.

The term ‘boring’ was used in the piece to describe Liverpool this term. After swashbuckling football in the early going repeatedly saw Liverpool cut through on the counter at will, Slot did a total 180 and turned Liverpool into a team of plodders.

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While results did stabilise and Liverpool should now secure UCL qualification, it is not a brand of football that will win titles, nor will it get the fans onside or get Anfield back to being an intimidating place for opposing teams to visit.

The final point made in the piece was more generic. The Telegraph stated Slot must get his Liverpool side to ‘show signs of progress’, which is pertinent for many reasons but one in particular.

Slot is only contracted for one more season. If he has any hope of convincing FSG he’s worthy of an extension, he cannot afford to oversee another sub-par campaign.

Slot still has credit in the bank for winning the title in his first season at the club. In some respects, that has contributed to his job still being safe, but the credit is not unlimited and back-to-back seasons of disappointment would see Liverpool move in a new direction in the summer of 2027.

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