Liverpool have been told some harsh truths over the future of Mo Salah, with a Premier League great revealing why they should NOT tie the Egyptian down to a mega-money contract and with strong advice also handed to FSG over the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

The Egyptian superstar has been in sensational form this season, scoring 21 goals and weighing in with another 17 assists from 28 appearances so far, although the Liverpool man did suffer a rare off night on Wednesday as the Reds lost 1-0 in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Spurs. Those nights have been few and far between, though, this season – and throughout his Anfield career as a whole – with Salah now fourth on the club’s all-time goalscorer list and boasting a goal contribution of one of every 61.3 minutes he’s been on the field this season.

However, for all the success Liverpool have enjoyed so far under the reign of new boss Arne Slot, a dark shadow looms over Anfield with all of Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold – arguably their three most influential players – all out of contract at the season’s end.

The case of Salah is particularly pressing. Not only has he topped their goalscoring charts in each and every one of his seven seasons at Anfield, but he is arguably the single biggest reason for the success they enjoyed under Jurgen Klopp.

But now at the age of 32 – turning 33 in the summer – Liverpool have a major dilemma on their hands over an extension and amid claims the player is demanding a lengthy and extremely lucrative deal to remain at Anfield.

Given his age and the wages he is demanding, former Premier League star Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink thinks it just makes no sense from a business point of view for FSG to tie the star down to such huge wages, with a lengthy deal also a significant risk.

“There are not a lot of players like Salah who will be playing as well as he is in the last year of their contract,” Hasselbaink told Liverpool.com.

“He can obviously put all of the distractions to the side and perform like he has been – I think it really shows how mentally strong he is. If I’m the manager of Liverpool, I obviously want to keep all three of Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“If I’m the owner and with a business hat on, I would let Salah go because of his age. You would have to pay him mega money and I just don’t think you can give a player of his age a three-year contract. Business-wise, it’s not sustainable and the best business for Liverpool is to see him go.”

Liverpool advised on Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold deals

Per reports on Wednesday, a new name has thrown their hat into the ring for Salah, with a new Saudi Pro League side targeting the Egyptian as a replacement for a fading icon.

With Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold also out of contract and free to negotiate deals overseas, Hasselbaink has offered a very different take on that duo and believes it would be in the club’s best interests to retain both if they can, firstly, keep Trent out of Real Madrid’s clutches and secondly, having explained why, unlike Salah, Van Dijk is worthy of a lengthy deal.

“I think Van Dijk will stay as you can still get three good years out of him playing as a centre-back,” Hasselbaink added.

“As for Trent, it all depends on what he really wants and where he sees his career going.

“Do you only dream of being a Liverpool player or do you want to see how good you can be in a different country and culture? Regardless of whether he leaves, he’ll go down as a Liverpool legend.

“Ian Rush was viewed like that and he went and played for Juventus, so I don’t think Trent moving should take away from what he’s done at Anfield. He puts that Liverpool shirt on with pride and tries his hardest, so we shouldn’t criticise him if he goes to Madrid. For all we know, he might come back!”

As far as Alexander-Arnold is concerned, the ‘fuse has now been lit’ on an imminent move to Real Madrid with a recent report revealing their confidence of sealing not just a summer deal, but on a deal THIS MONTH for the player.

As for Van Dijk, we understand there is optimism within the Liverpool ranks that a deal will soon be agreed. And while their captain has turned down their initial offer, sources told us earlier in the season that a new contract at Anfield is closer than people realise.

