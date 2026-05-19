Liverpool manager Arne Slot is in increasing danger of the sack at Anfield

Liverpool have been urged to forget about any end-of-season review into Arne Slot’s future and simply sack the Dutchman now, with a journalist wondering if there is any evidence or data left that supports keeping him on and with the club’s form way below expectations.

It’s been an extremely underwhelming season for Liverpool, who went into the campaign as defending Premier League champions and boosted by a £440m (€505m, $600m) injection of new star talents.

But after meekly surrendering their Premier League crown and also falling short in all three cup competitions, Liverpool will end the season trophyless and with some serious questions over Slot and his suitability to lead a revival.

Indeed, our correspondent Graeme Bailey revealed on Monday that Liverpool’s board now had ‘serious concerns’ if Slot was the right man to carry on, with Mohamed Salah’s explosive rant – a week before he leaves – giving them an insight into the disharmony and dissatisfaction among the players and with FSG also considering the merits of four prospective successors.

Now, speaking to Anfield Index, journalist David Lynch, an expert in all things Liverpool FC, has demanded the Reds part ways with Slot immediately, insisting the evidence is showing fewer and fewer reasons to keep him on.

Presenter Dave Davis began by stating: “In the last 32 games in the Premier League, [Liverpool have won] 44 points. That screams mid-table or even lower.”

In reply, Lynch said: “There is no data that supports him.

“I don’t know what data [can support him staying], they must have some seriously advanced stuff behind the scenes at Liverpool to be able to find something in this wreckage that is positive.

Lynch also feels Liverpool are lacking serious tactical structure, adding: “The team are getting passed through like it’s nothing and the overall setup is a complete mess.”

He added: “There’s nothing there. Nothing good and the idea that they’re going to go into the next season having looked at this, having watched this and think it’s just going to suddenly be better because they’re going to sign a couple of wingers….”

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Lynch insists Salah’s Slot dig could end him at Liverpool

As Bailey noted on Monday, Mohamed Salah’s serious accusation at the way Liverpool had let standards slip under the current manager was a notable last attempt to remove him from power.

Responding to that, Lynch agrees and feels it could have major repercussions for Slot, with Salah making clear just how upset the players are at what is unfolding.

“Without question, it’s another dig at Slot,” Lynch said.

“So many players liked that post when there is a criticism of Slot there,” Lynch explained. “That to me completely undermines his authority.”

Lynch also feels Slot has lost the fans, adding: “It’s not just the fans in the ground. It’s also the players who have to produce the performances on the pitch who are now convinced that he’s not the right man to do this job.”

Looking ahead to Sunday’s clash with Brentford and wondering if that could be Slot’s last game in charge, Lynch added: “This season has been miles from good enough.

“The manager is not doing a good enough job, and they probably should sack him now.”

With regards to a replacement, a stunning report on Monday revealed the Reds are looking into a move to land a man regarded as the world’s best coach to succeed him.

In light of that Salah statement, Gary Neville has compared it to a ‘grenade being let off’, though he has explained why he still expects the Dutchman to remain in place.

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