Liverpool have been warned they would be wasting serious money by signing Anthony Gordon this summer, despite claims Newcastle have set a not-too-prohibitive price tag and amid claims the England star has decided which of the four sides keen on his services he would like to join this summer.

The winger joined Newcastle in January 2023 transfer from Everton, with the Magpies paying £45m, including add-ons. The move has worked out well, with Gordon becoming a regular for his country, while also helping Newcastle win the 2025 Carabao Cup, as well as reaching the knockout phase of the Champions League.

But after contributing 67 goals (39 scored, 28 assists) across his 152 games for the club, Gordon is now dreaming of pastures new, feeling he needs to leave St James’ Park to take his career to the next level.

While several sides, including Arsenal, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Chelsea are among those keen, we understand the 25-year-old would choose a move to Anfield, with our reporter Fraser Fletcher having shed light on the reasons behind that decision.

However, despite Newcastle reportedly seeking a relatively modest £75m (€86m, $101m) price for the 17-times capped England star, pundit Ally McCoist feels the Reds would be burning cash by bringing him in.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the popular Scot said: “£75million? Far too much. Good player, I like him. He hasn’t shown any level of consistency in the league, I would say best form has been in the Champions League, or certainly Europe.”

McCoist added: “Would Bayern Munich be willing to pay £75million for somebody who wouldn’t be an automatic starter? Whew, I mean, the answer to his question is I don’t know, but I wouldn’t be doing it.

“I mean, so many questions. I mean, if you’re talking £25 to £30 million, it’s a different argument, a different conversation.”

With Rio Ngumoha coming through and with Yan Diomande strongly tipped to sign, FSG will need to ask serious questions of themselves before shelling out such a vast fee, particularly with the side needing to bolster other areas of the side too, and with Eddie Howe also firing a strong warning…

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What is Eddie Howe saying on Anthony Gordon transfer?

Certainly, the prospect of seeing his star players lured away does not fill Howe with glee, and he has made it clear that he will take a tough stance on allowing the club’s star names to simply move on.

Speaking last week, he said: “I discuss things with players all the time. I don’t necessarily address transfer speculation unless it gets to the point that I feel I have to.

“After I had the chat with Sandro [Tonali], the biggest thing I look for is the commitment to training. That will be the same with Anthony [Gordon] and every player.

“I won’t play a player if I don’t think they are 100% committed to the club and its future. I have to do what I think is right for the team.

“Players who are high profile, like they are here, they’re in the news all the time for loads of different reasons.

“You have to adapt to it and try to play to your best level with the noise around you. I don’t think any player can use that as an excuse towards performances.”

Regardless of what Howe says, Liverpool will need to consider their attacking options this summer strongly.

With Mohamed Salah now just five games away from a tearful Reds goodbye, and with strong questions being raised over Cody Gakpo’s future, it could be a very different look Liverpool attack next season.

Any Liverpool deal for Diomande could also be aided by Jurgen Klopp and his role within the Red Bull Group, and the signing of the 19-year-old is understood to be the Reds’ No.1 priority as things stand.

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