Liverpool are actively exploring the market for an experienced centre-back after Andoni Iraola made it clear he wants greater defensive depth before the new season gets underway, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources have confirmed to us that the Reds’ new head coach has highlighted central defence as a priority after a disrupted start to pre-season exposed the club’s lack of senior options.

Iraola was forced to rely on 18-year-olds Mor Talla Ndiaye and Ifeanyi Ndukwe during Liverpool’s friendly victory over Sunderland after Joe Gomez was forced off inside the opening 10 minutes.

With captain Virgil van Dijk still on an extended post-World Cup break and summer arrivals Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni continuing their recoveries from injury, Liverpool have found themselves short of experienced cover at the heart of defence.

TEAMtalk understands that has prompted the club to step up work on potential additions, with England internationals John Stones and Ezri Konsa both under serious consideration.

Stones is viewed as an especially attractive option after becoming a free agent following his departure from Manchester City.

The 32-year-old enhanced his reputation with an outstanding World Cup campaign under Thomas Tuchel and now has interest from across Europe, the Premier League, Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League.

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John Stones open to Liverpool move

TEAMtalk can confirm Stones would be open to discussing a move to Anfield, although he is also holding conversations with Arsenal and Chelsea as he weighs up the next step in his career.

Konsa has also emerged as a genuine option.

The Aston Villa defender is admired for his versatility, with Liverpool valuing not only his quality at centre-back but also his ability to operate at right-back when required – a trait Iraola believes would add significant flexibility to his squad.

TEAMtalk understands Arsenal remain keen on Konsa, but Liverpool have now entered the picture as they assess multiple defensive targets.

We can also reveal Liverpool have been made aware of the potential availability of Paris Saint-Germain defender Illia Zabarnyi.

The former Bournemouth centre-back has grown frustrated by a lack of regular opportunities in France and, while a deal would be complicated, he is a player Iraola knows exceptionally well from their time together on the south coast.

The Spaniard remains a huge admirer of the Ukraine international and would welcome the chance to work with him again if circumstances allowed.

Liverpool’s recruitment team also continue to monitor two long-standing dream targets.

Chelsea’s Levi Colwill and Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven remain players the Reds would move for if either became available.

However, sources indicate both London clubs currently have no intention of sanctioning departures, making those deals highly unlikely at this stage.

TEAMtalk can also reveal Liverpool have continued to receive updates on the situations of Antonio Silva and Ousmane Diomande.

Silva is expected to complete a move to Bournemouth, while Nottingham Forest are advancing in talks for Diomande, but Liverpool have remained informed on both players given their long-standing admiration.

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