Fulham manager Marco Silva gave his side of the aborted Fabio Carvalho transfer to Liverpool on deadline day, and explained how the young winger took the news.

With hours to spare, Liverpool agreed a fee to sign 19-year-old winger Carvalho on deadline day. However, despite a medical being undertaken, there was insufficient time to complete the move before the 11pm deadline came and went.

Nonetheless, Liverpool still retain high hopes of acquiring the Portuguese-born winger in six months’ time. And according to the Mirror, they could sign off on an agreement much sooner than the summer.

Wednesday’s Paper Talk added a wrinkle to the story with interest emerging from overseas clubs as well as Chelsea. Though by most accounts, Liverpool remain the strong frontrunners to ultimately secure a deal.

If Carvalho had been signed, he would’ve been loaned back to Fulham for the remainder of the season. The Cottagers are chasing promotion back to the Premier League and the winger will undoubtedly play a huge part.

Now, speaking in his Friday press conference, Fulham boss Marco Silva spoke about the abandoned transfer. In doing so, he also revealed how Carvalho reacted to the last-gasp disappointment in an assessment that suggests he is mature beyond his years.

Carvalho takes failed move in his stride

“On the final day, the timings and the important details are always complicated for everyone,” said Fulham boss Silva (via the PA). “That is what happened in that moment.

“Fabio is really happy. The day after that situation I saw him with the same smile on his face like always, and he enjoyed the training session, worked hard and that is the main thing for me.

“Fifteen days ago I said Fabio will be with us until the end of the season and I was sure that would happen because it was our decision and it was something I could control and the club could control as well and that is the reality now.

“I am 100 per cent sure Fabio will give his best for the club as he has done so far.”

Salah slated; compared unfavourably to Mbappe

Meanwhile, Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar has stated that he is not impressed by Liverpool and Egypt forward Mo Salah, who is ‘not on the same level as Kylian Mbappe’.

Cameroon play Egypt on Thursday evening to determine who will face Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final this coming Sunday. And Aboubakar, who is currently the top scorer in the tournament with six goals, does not appear to rate Salah very highly.

Speaking to RFI, the Al Nassr forward said: “He [Salah] is having a great season in the Premier League, he is helping his country to advance in the competition. I wish him a lot of luck. May the best win.

“He doesn’t impress me much. I say it clearly because I’m an honest person and I have my way of seeing things. If he impressed me, I would say so. But he doesn’t impress me much.

“He’s a good player, he scores a lot but he doesn’t produce a lot of stuff in the game. Of course, he’s doing good stuff in the Premier League because he’s been in a team that’s been there for years.

“He’s a good player but not at the level of some like Mbappe.”

