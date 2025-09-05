Liverpool have personal terms in place for a €60m signing in 2027

Liverpool have already agreed personal terms with a centre-back who could join in 2027 to coincide with Virgil van Dijk ‘most probably leaving’ at that time, a report has confirmed.

After years of stability at the heart of defence, Liverpool took the first steps towards overhauling their centre-back ranks this summer.

Youngster Giovanni Leoni arrived from Parma and despite being 18 years of age, is viewed as first-team ready by the Reds.

Leoni was recently named in Italy’s senior squad for the first time ahead of their World Cup qualifiers with Estonia and Israel.

A move for Marc Guehi was agreed and only fell through at the final hurdle after Crystal Palace pulled the plug. Liverpool are fully expected to land Guehi when all is said and done, the only question is will it be January or next summer.

READ MORE: Liverpool told January deal for Marc Guehi is ON as Crystal Palace CHOP asking price

And according to the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele – who specialises in covering Liverpool – Arne Slot’s side negotiated personal terms for the return of Jarell Quansah in 2027 upon selling the star to Bayer Leverkusen.

Quansah joined Leverkusen for £35m and his deal contains a buy-back clause worth roughly €60m (£51.5m).

Liverpool can activate the clause from 2027 onwards and the presence of that clause was widely reported and common knowledge.

However, Steele has now revealed Liverpool have also pre-agreed terms with Quansah. In other words, if Liverpool do activate their buy-back clause, then personal terms with the centre-back are already in place and there’ll be zero barriers to his return.

‘Jarell Quansah. It can be revealed that Liverpool have a pre-existing agreement in place with Quansah over the terms of a future contract should they decide to use their buyback clause that was inserted when he was sold to Bayer Leverkusen for £35m this summer,’ wrote Steele.

‘They like him a lot, as they do Harvey Elliott and Ben Doak, and only sold him because it seemed like good money and the Englishman wanted to play every week – something Slot could not promise him here.’

Virgil van Dijk ‘most probably leaving’ in 2027

As mentioned, Quansah’s buy-back clause can only be activated from 2027 onwards, meaning he’s almost certain to spend the 2025/26 and 2026/27 seasons with Leverkusen.

But come the summer of 2027, Virgil van Dijk’s contract is up and he’ll be on the cusp of turning 36.

Steele strongly suggested Van Dijk will leave Liverpool at that time, while the uncertain situations surrounding Ibrahima Konate (out of contract in 2026) and Joe Gomez means Liverpool will need new centre-backs like Quansah.

The Mail reporter continued: ‘But with Van Dijk most probably leaving in two years, Konate unsure about his future and Gomez very nearly departing two summers running, they will need more centre backs in the coming windows.

‘It is by no means set in stone but Quansah could be an option to return.’

Latest Liverpool news – Salah succession plan…

🔴 Liverpool place Bayern Munich attacker ‘top of shopping list’ in Salah succession plan

🔴 Mo Salah hugely disappointed as Liverpool questioned about £35m transfer blunder – ‘loyalty and dedication’

🔴 Liverpool contenders to sign Brighton star in another centre-back raid – sources