Full truths on Bradley Barcola to Liverpool revealed amid claims PSG deal is OFF – Exclusive

Liverpool are continuing talks with Paris Saint-Germain over Bradley Barcola, but TEAMtalk can reveal there has been little progress, with the European champions standing firm on their valuation of the France international.

As previously confirmed by TEAMtalk, PSG want £145million for the 23-year-old forward, who has made it clear to the club that he is ready to leave the Parc des Princes.

PSG would ideally like to keep Barcola and convince him to sign a new long-term contract, particularly with only two years remaining on his current deal. However, we understand the player has already turned down a number of offers to extend his stay.

Barcola’s decision to leave was effectively finalised last season after his limited involvement during PSG’s Champions League defence.

TEAMtalk understands his frustration was particularly heightened by the semi-final against Bayern Munich, when he played less than 30 minutes in each leg.

In the final against Arsenal, Barcola was introduced with only seven minutes of normal time remaining before PSG went on to lift the trophy via penalties.

That convinced Barcola that he was not yet regarded as a first-choice player by Luis Enrique and prompted him to make clear that he wanted to move on.

A move to Liverpool and Anfield holds huge appeal to Barcola. Sources tell us his representatives have already held talks with the club and personal terms are not considered an issue should the two sides reach an agreement with PSG.

The major stumbling block remains the £145m valuation, which some reports over the past 24 hours are claiming now sees Liverpool ‘ready to abandon’ their pursuit.

How much Liverpool are prepared to pay for Bradley Barcola

Liverpool would, in theory, have the financial capacity to break their own British transfer record again after setting it when they signed Alexander Isak for £125m last summer. However, TEAMtalk understands their valuation of Barcola is significantly below PSG’s £145million asking price.

Liverpool believe a deal worth up to around £120million represents the level at which they would be prepared to do business, leaving a sizeable gap between the two clubs.

For now, PSG are showing no inclination to reduce their demands. The deal is NOT off, though it is true to say there’s been no progress in club-to-club discussions so far.

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Sources close to the French champions have also stressed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool are not alone in monitoring the situation, with other clubs continuing to show interest.

As we verified last week, Arsenal have emerged as a new potential suitor after making contact with Barcola’s camp.

The Gunners missed out on Vinicius Junior this summer and remain keen to strengthen their options on the left, making the prospect of adding a player of Barcola’s calibre particularly attractive.

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TEAMtalk understands Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are also being kept informed of developments.

For Liverpool, the appeal is clear and the player’s preference would not be an obstacle. But until PSG’s valuation changes or the Reds decide to move closer to the £145million asking price, there remains a significant gap to bridge.

Talks are continuing, but at this stage there has been little progress towards a deal.