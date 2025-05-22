Four reliable journalists – two of which specialise on all things Liverpool – have set the record straight on Liverpool’s pursuit of Florian Wirtz and two widely reported claims have been debunked.

The future of Florian Wirtz is dominating the transfer headlines at present and for obvious reasons. The German superstar is understood to be valued at a gigantic €150m by Bayer Leverkusen and a move on that scale would likely shatter records.

There is a genuine possibility Wirtz leaves Leverkusen this summer and the race for his signature is believed to have narrowed to two clubs – Bayern Munich and Liverpool. Manchester City pulled out of the race last week after baulking at the costs involved.

The Reds previously held a meeting in England with Wirtz’s family who are helping to guide the player’s direction of travel.

Liverpool are prepared to sanction a record-breaking bid for Wirtz if given clear indication from the player he’s open to a new chapter in England.

Liverpool’s current record purchase remains the £85m (add-ons included) paid when signing Darwin Nunez from Benfica in 2022.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, remain confident they’ll fend off Liverpool’s advances that reports in Germany suggested were being led by Michael Edwards.

It was also claimed Edwards – who is FSG’s CEO of Football – had recently flown to Boston to hold an urgent meeting with FSG’s top brass regarding Wirtz. The purpose of the alleged meeting was reportedly to make the funds needed to seal a deal ‘available’.

But according to a fresh update from The Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele and Dominic King, no such meeting between Edwards and FSG took place in America.

Furthermore, the two reporters – who specialise on covering Liverpool – insisted it is Sporting Director Richard Hughes and not Michael Edwards who is leading Liverpool’s transfer dealings this summer anyway.

The Mail’s report read: ‘Contrary to reports in Germany, Fenway Sports Group chief Michael Edwards did not travel to the United States to get the ‘green light’ on finances to sign Wirtz.

‘He has no reason to travel to Boston and would deal with FSG over the phone – plus sporting director Richard Hughes is leading Liverpool’s transfer business this summer.’

The report then suggested the wayward reports in Germany may have been fed into the media by Bayern Munich.

The Mail continued: ‘Perhaps Vincent Kompany’s men are cranking up the volume on Liverpool’s interest to make it look like they have pulled off a mighty coup when they eventually sign Wirtz. Or perhaps they are genuinely worried he might choose the Premier League champions.

‘The truth is probably somewhere in the middle: Wirtz is on holiday this week and has a big decision to make while on his sun lounger — does he taint his Bayer Leverkusen legacy by going to Bayern and strengthening their grip on the Bundesliga? Or does he test himself in England?

‘His mind is not made up yet but Liverpool will make a good push to sign him – and that is all there is to say at this stage.’

What Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein have said

Two of the most trusted reporters in the industry have also shared their insight into the Florian Wirtz saga.

Firstly, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stated Liverpool have done their utmost to convince Wirtz to sign up. But for the time being, the 22-year-old is still to make up his mind.

“The player is now talking with his family and considering the options available,” Romano said on his YouTube channel. “So the battle for Florian Wirtz is absolutely ongoing.

“Bayern maintain their confidence to get the player and Bayern are pushing to close the deal for Wirtz. But also Bayern still need an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen.

“On Liverpool’s side they remain calm. Liverpool made their best efforts to present the project to Wirtz.

“Liverpool told the player ‘if you want to come, we will be ready’ in terms of negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen and in terms of offering him an important contract and important project.

“But it’s really important to see what the player wants to do. The crucial part of this story is the player. Bayern maintain their confidence and Liverpool are still there, waiting to see what Florian decides to do.”

The Athletic’s David Ornstein was asked for his take on Wirtz during a Q&A on Thursday evening.

“I don’t have much of an update at this point, apologies,” began Ornstein. “Clearly Liverpool are very interested, hence contacting his representatives to express that.

“As you will have seen word from The Etihad Stadium is that Manchester City are no longer in contention, citing the overall cost of any deal.

“No such word has emerged from Anfield to date and given the unique nature of the player they’ll want to be in the mix if there’s a chance to get him.

“Many you speak to across the industry think Bayern remain in the driving seat, others reckon he’ll go to Liverpool and some say he’ll stay at Leverkusen.

“This indicates a lack of clarity at present and all that all parties are awaiting his decision.”

