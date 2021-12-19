Jurgen Klopp took serious issue with the officiating in the draw between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, insisting Harry Kane should have been sent off.

The two sides played an intense 2-2 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It was a game with plenty of talking points, mainly regarding the refereeing. Andy Robertson was sent off for Liverpool, who felt Kane should have been for their opponents as well.

Kane fouled Robertson with a studs-up challenge in the first half, but VAR did not intervene. Later in the game, the Liverpool full-back saw red himself for swinging his leg at Emerson Royal, this time thanks to a VAR call.

Liverpool couldn’t have too many complaints about the decision. However, given that Kane was still on the pitch following what happened earlier, they didn’t feel things were even.

Klopp was pleased with the attitude shown by his side, but admitted the opponents looked fresher. But his main comments surrounded the performance of referee Paul Tierney.

Klopp told Sky Sports: “I saw a big fight from my side. The first half was a good game from my team.

“The second half not exactly as good because we felt intensity of last few weeks and the opponent looked like they had finished warming up. They looked fresher.

“Scoring the second great. Conceding not so much.

“There were a lot of other things that were pretty influential to the game but some of these questions it is better to ask Mr Tierney.”

Asked if Kane should have been sent off, Klopp replied: “Yes definitely.

“You can give Robbo a red card. It is not the smartest challenge but that is definitely a red card. No doubt about it.

“His leg was in the air, it was pure coincidence. Harry cannot judge it. If Robbo’s leg is on the ground it is a broken leg.

“We have a VAR sitting there and he thinks have a look again at Robertson again. Fine that’s what he is there for. But what did he do in that situation?”

Should Harry Kane have been sent off?

Another decision Klopp criticised was the failure to award Liverpool a penalty when Diogo Jota went down in the box under the challenge of Emerson.

The Liverpool boss continued: “And then there is the penalty situation with Diogo Jota.

“Mr Tierney told me Diogo stops on purpose because he wants the foul. First and foremost if you want to shoot you have to stop because you cannot do both.

“It is always helpful when you play football yourself. When you see the situation back, the VAR is there. Why is he stopping? I don’t understand.”

Klopp pleased with Liverpool fight

Despite his frustrations, Klopp did not lose sight of the fact that a draw was a decent result for his side in difficult circumstances.

But his thoughts on Tierney continued to overshadow his reaction.

He added: “The draw is fine. We are not crazy enough to think we cannot draw at Tottenham but these situations are crucial.

“I have no idea what his [Tierney’s] problem is with me.

“I was a bit more emotional in the game but he gives me a yellow card but it is not allowed in a situation like this? He comes over and gives me a yellow card but I’d have preferred the right decisions on the pitch.

“We have our complete midfield out, the best centre-half in the world… We lose our captain on matchday so you cannot expect to play the best football game of the season. You have to fight and that’s what the boys did.

“But just an objective ref who sees the situations and judges them. He told me he thinks he stops on purpose. It is incredible. He had the best spot on the pitch and doesn’t give it.

“You will have to ask him what his problem is with me.”

