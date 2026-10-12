Jamie Carragher demands Liverpool drop Florian Wirtz IMMEDIATELY after crucifying star who gives ‘nowhere near enough’

Jamie Carragher has torn Florian Wirtz apart after another lifeless display for Liverpool as their 10-man team surrendered 3-0 to Manchester City, with the pundit adamant he needs dropping with immediate effect and having named two more effective players than him in the squad.

Andoni Iraola suffered the first defeat of his reign on Sunday, though it was a controversial one as the sending off of Ryan Gravenberch completely changed the outlook of a game that had, until that point, been very equal and uncertain as to which way would fall.

But when referee Chris Kavanagh reached for a second yellow and subsequent red for the Dutchman, the reshuffle saw Wirtz withdrawn – leading Carragher, after the game, to tear into a player who he feels just hasn’t given Liverpool enough.

Indeed, Carragher was critical of Wirtz last month, insisting he should be ‘nowhere near this Liverpool side’, but now the pundit has taken that criticism one step further by throwing the gauntlet down to Iraola.

“Liverpool have got three £100m+ players, and they’re not all starting together; it’s early in the season, I get that,” Carragher said.

“But Liverpool have paid top dollar, and they’re getting nowhere near what they should be getting. I’m going to come back to Florian Wirtz. I was critical of him after the last game (against Bournemouth).

“Now I was then criticised by a lot of supporters for putting a negative slant on it when Liverpool had a game, and everyone was happy.

“But what I did say is it almost feels like the last hope: could Jurgen Klopp get his arm around him when he goes away with Germany? He played really well in the game, scored and played well.

“But he’s come here today, and I’m thinking as a Liverpool fan, no Isak, no Gakpo, our two best attackers this season. We need [Bradley] Barcola, and we need Wirtz to step up and help [Victor] Munoz, help [Lewis] Koumas at the top end of the pitch.

“Koumas and Munoz were better than the two £100m players. Now that can’t be right. It’s just not right. And it wasn’t even a decision to make for anyone who was in this stadium today who was coming off for Liverpool when they went down to 10 men (Wirtz was substituted).

“There’s got to be a rejig of the midfield because what Florian Wirtz is giving Liverpool right now is nowhere near enough. People were critical of me for being critical after the Bournemouth game. He’s played 55–60 games for Liverpool. He shouldn’t be in the Liverpool team right now.”

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Liverpool still backing Wirtz – but Carragher comments raise a point

Clearly, patience is starting to run thin with Wirtz and, as something of a luxury player, Iraola will be concerned that, when he is not contributing goals and assists, the team are better without him.

Albeit a tactical change as a result of going a man and a goal down, Wirtz’s withdrawal was the obvious one for the Liverpool manager to make as his side looked to get a foothold back in the game.

There could, though, still be a way out for Wirtz and Liverpool after our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, reported on September 13 that Bayern Munich are keen on Wirtz.

Sources have told us that the German giants are ready to pounce, should Liverpool decide to offload the German star.

The Bundesliga champions wanted to sign Wirtz in the summer of 2025 before he moved to Liverpool in what was, at the time, a British record deal.

We understand that while there are some at Liverpool who have concerns about Wirtz, the Merseyside outfit has no immediate plans to sell the former Bayer star, who won the Bundesliga title with the German club in 2024.

Whether that stance could change as the season goes on, only Wirtz can answer that with some sharper performances on the field.

But as it stands, he is giving Iraola – who continues to back him – a major headache, and with just one assist from seven games so far this season, Liverpool will surely have expected more from the 23-year-old.

Meanwhile, Iraola has also explained why Dominik Szoboszlai was absent vs City and revealed why he was not prepared to risk him.