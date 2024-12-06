Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is being backed to resist the temptation of a move to Real Madrid by signing a new contract to remain at Anfield – while a former Reds star has also explained why Arne Slot’s side can soon also expect some good news on Mo Salah.

Alexander-Arnold is one of three Liverpool players who will be out of contract at the end of the current campaign with the clock ticking down on Salah and Virgil van Dijk’s stay at Anfield too. Indeed, all three stars are eligible to sign pre-contract agreements with overseas clubs of their choosing from January 1 – now just 27 days away.

Real Madrid have made no secret of their desire to sign Alexander-Arnold as a free agent next summer, with the Spanish giants desperate to bring in the 33-times capped England man to bolster their all-star line-up.

And while a move to the Bernabeu will understandably prove tempting, former Reds winger Jermaine Pennant is adamant that they cannot compete with Liverpool and that staying at his hometown club will carry more appeal for the 26-year-old.

“When Real Madrid come calling, it can be hard to say no,” Pennant said. “I think any Premier League player would have their head turned if they had an offer from them on the table.

“For me, Trent Alexander-Arnold is a future Liverpool captain who can have an Anfield legacy similar to Steven Gerrard and Mohamed Salah. He’s probably even already in that conversation.

“It’s a difficult one, but if Liverpool offer him a contract that’s as lucrative to that of Real’s, I think he’ll stay. He’s a local lad who you can tell loves playing for the club, particularly at Anfield. Those are things money can’t buy.”

Pennant also thinks Liverpool can be considered as Premier League title favourites now and the chance to win their second English league crown in five seasons could also prove decisive for the star.

“Liverpool are in the driving seat for the title,” he added. “I’m confident they can continue this form, as long at they stay injury free. They’ve got some key players coming back such as Diogo Jota and Alisson, which will be a massive plus to their chances. There’s no reason why they can’t stay on this path that they’re going on.

“They should have taken three points against Newcastle on Wednesday night – it was a bad error from Caoimhin Kelleher that threw away the win, but St James’ Park under the lights is a tough place to go. If you’ve had offered Liverpool the chance to be nine points ahead of Manchester City and seven in front of Arsenal after 14 games at the start of the season, they’d have absolutely taken your hand off.”

Alexander-Arnold on Slot impact as Pennant tips good news on Salah front

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that officials at Liverpool remain ‘relaxed’ on their vice-captain’s future, suggesting there is optimism that a new deal is just a question of when, not if.

And while we’ve also been told that Real Madrid have been in what has been described to us as ‘constant contact’ with his entourage, there is a belief that the player will soon commit to an extension.

The player himself has carefully spoken about his future in the media and it is our understanding that a large reason behind the delay was around wanting to see how new manager Arne Slot would fair in the hotseat after taking charge in succession to Jurgen Klopp.

But having made a big impact on the player, Alexander-Arnold is seemingly impressed.

Alexander-Arnold has also made clear how Slot has very quickly aided his game.

“He helps me and teaches me a lot,” Alexander-Arnold told FeyenoordPings. “He is strict with me, I like that. He helps me with the weak points in my game and he wants me to improve.”

Alexander-Arnold added: “He tells me where to stand to get the ball. You don’t get the ball there because someone will mark you, so why would you stand there?

“And if you are marked and other people come in and Ryan Gravenberch is marked, there is space behind him and you look for depth.

“It’s very in-depth. Very detailed. He always studies the opponent thoroughly and tells us where their weak spots are. Then we have to punish them on the field.

“The training sessions are much more intense. The spaces are much smaller. It’s a very Dutch way of playing, in terms of ball handling.

“You always have to play to the back foot. If you don’t, he stops the session. ‘Why do you pass to that foot and not to his back foot’? It’s that detailed.”

Pennant also believes good news is around the corner over Mohamed Salah and believes the prospect of challenging for major honours with the Reds will convince him to stay.

“Liverpool are seeing what Salah can do this season and for them to be fine with letting that go is absolutely crazy,” Pennant added. “They surely must be watching this week in, week out and thinking, ‘we can’t let Salah leave in summer’. He’s too important to the club and what they want to achieve – they should give him another year’s extension and see if he accepts it. I expect him to stay at Liverpool.

“With respect to the Saudi Pro League, you’re not really going there to win big trophies and play in an ultra-competitive environment. There’s no reason for him to want to leave so soon – he can go in a year’s time or even two years! He’s still a great athlete who looks after himself and will remain to be one of the best players in the Premier League.

“I think it makes more sense for him to stay longer and try and win the title or the Champions League again before he leaves – and I think that’s what will happen.”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Inter star eyed; Zubimendi’s final answer

Meanwhile, Liverpool are being linked with a move to sign Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram in 2025 amid claims the Reds are ‘leading the race’ for the Frenchman’s signature.

The 93-goal striker has become an important part of Simone Inzaghi’s side after helping them to Scudetto glory last season. Now it’s claimed Slot is targeting a raid on the Italian champions to bring Thuram to Anfield and as an upgrade for a star struggling to adapt to his tactical demands.

Elsewhere, it’s reported that Martin Zubimendi has finally decided on a move to Liverpool, with the Reds finally set to land their man after a lengthy chase.

However, reports of an early move to Anfield, or of the star moving for a discounted price, have been quickly denied and with a date set for when the move is likely to go through.

And finally, a worrying report has revealed Real Madrid have set their sights on a second Liverpool player after Alexander-Arnold with the Spanish giants also now keen and full of admiration for an in-form Reds midfielder.

