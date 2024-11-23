Galatasaray have secret weapon in stunning chase for Liverpool hero – report

Galatasaray are hoping their former player Claudio Taffarel can play a key role in convincing Alisson Becker to join from Liverpool, it has been claimed.

Reports in the Turkish media suggest Galatasaray will attempt to sign Alisson if he signals his desire to leave Liverpool in summer 2025. Alisson’s role as Liverpool No 1 will come under threat next season as the Reds have agreed to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia in a £29million (€34.9m / $36.3m) deal.

Galatasaray hope this will see Alisson push to join a new club and they will aim to put themselves at the front of the queue for the goalkeeper’s signature.

According to Sabah, the Super Lig outfit are ‘closely monitoring’ Alisson’s situation at Anfield and have asked Taffarel to help them in their transfer hunt.

Taffarel has previously been a player and a coach for Galatasaray. He currently works with Alisson as a goalkeeping coach for both Liverpool and the Brazil national team.

Galatasaray are preparing for life without current keeper Fernando Muslera, whose contract is up at the end of the season.

Muslera is 38 years old and is considering retiring, which has seen Galatasaray identify Alisson as their dream replacement.

The Turkish giants want Taffarel to convince Alisson that he will love playing for them.

However, Galatasaray know it will be a difficult task as the Brazil star is known to be keen on continuing his fantastic Anfield spell.

Plus, if Alisson does decide to leave Liverpool, then he will likely receive several other offers, most notably from the Saudi Pro League.

Alisson might leave alongside Kelleher – observer

On Friday, former Liverpool star Jan Molby claimed that both Alisson and his current backup Caoimhin Kelleher could depart in the summer.

Molby even suggested Kelleher might hold talks with some of Liverpool’s ‘Big Six’ rivals, including Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

“Mamardashvili is obviously on loan at Valencia and they clearly thought that he was value for money and now was the time,” the ex-midfielder said.

“Alisson Becker has never actually said anything but you just get the feeling that he might want to go and try something else.

“We haven’t signed him (Mamardashvili) for him not to be our first choice eventually.

“Kelleher will know that once Alisson is back from injury, he will be back on the bench.

“I still think Chelsea and Spurs need to improve their goalkeepers, and it would be hard for both Liverpool and Kelleher to turn some of those opportunities down.

“I think there’s every chance that our first and second choice goalkeepers will be going.”

Liverpool to decide between Alisson and Mamardashvili