Former Liverpool goalkeeper Chris Kirkland has sympathised with Caoimhin Kelleher after the Irishman’s exit plea on the back of Giorgi Mamardashvili’s signing.

Liverpool made just two first-team signings over the summer – Giorgi Mamardashvili (Valencia – £30m) and Federico Chiesa (Juventus – £12.5m).

Mamardashvili is widely regarded as one of world football’s premier goalkeepers and aged 23, has been lined up as the long-term successor to Alisson Becker.

Of course, Alisson will have a thing or two to say about the timing of when his Liverpool career ends. The Brazilian has already stressed he wishes to see out his Liverpool contract which doesn’t expire until 2027.

Mamardashvili has been loaned back to Valencia for the 2024/25 season, meaning Kelleher has remained in situ as Alisson’s back-up for the time being.

However, the 25-year-old Irishman sees the writing on the wall and is under no illusion he is not destined to become the No 1 starter at Anfield.

Responding to Kelleher’s exit plea while on international duty with Ireland, former Reds stopper Chris Kirkland sympathised with the back-up.

In Kirkland’s mind, Kelleher has done very little wrong, though Liverpool’s plan to have Mamardashvili succeed Alisson when the time is right leaves Kelleher requiring a move if he’s to become a starter.

“It suggests that either [Alisson] or Caoimhin [Kelleher] will be going,” Kirkland told Liverpool.com. “When that is, we don’t know.

“Obviously, he has come out in the last few days with Ireland and said that it looks like if it is going to be anyone, it’ll be him.

“I mean Alisson has just been unbelievable. Caoimhin, whenever he has come in, has done admirably well as well. Alisson is a step above anyone and has been incredible since he has come in.”

On Mamardashvili, Kirkland added: “The new lad, the club have brought him in for a reason and clubs don’t bring players in unless they’ve done all their tests, all their due diligence and watched players for a long period of time.

“They’re bringing him in for a reason so it doesn’t matter what people think, it’s what the management thinks.

“The club have got a plan and we’ll find out [what it is] in due course.”

What Kelleher said on Liverpool exit

Kelleher started both Nations League matches for Ireland during the current international break.

Interestingly, Kelleher now has more senior caps for his country (16) than he does Premier League appearances for Liverpool (15).

Clearly, the goalkeeper needs a move away if he’s to make his mark as a No 1 given the impending arrival of Mamardashvili.

“I think I’ve made it clear in the last few years that I want to go and be a number one and play week in, week out,” admitted Kelleher.

“The club have made that decision to get another goalkeeper in as well which, obviously from the outside looking in, looks like they’ve made a decision to go in a different direction.

Regarding Liverpool’s resistance to a sale so far, he added: “Yeah, my ambitions have always been clear and has been clear the last few seasons that I want to go and be a number one and play week in, week out.

“Sometimes from the outside looking in, it looks like maybe that’s 100 percent my decision but maybe at times it’s not always in my hands as well.

“My ambition is to go out and play and be a number one. It’s been reported that Liverpool had rejected a few bids as well. Like I say, it’s not always in my hands to fully make the decision.

“My ambition is clear. I think I’m good enough and I want to go out and prove it and play week in, week out.”

Liverpool have rejected multiple bids

Kelleher has never let Liverpool down and performed to an exceedingly high level while deputising for Alisson last term.

Kelleher made 26 appearances in all competitions across the 2023/24 season during Alisson’s injury absences. His exemplary displays only served to enhance transfer interest in a player who has already courted official bids from within the Premier League.

Indeed, Nottingham Forest have twice bid for Kelleher according to the Athletic’s Liverpool expert James Pearce. The first attempt was worth £15m in January.

Forest returned with a second bid in the final stages of the summer window worth £7m plus Matt Turner as a makeweight.

Wolves and Scottish giant Celtic – prior to their signing of Kasper Schmeichel – have also been credited with interest.

Kelleher not alone in needing Liverpool exit

The very early stages of Arne Slot’s tenure have offered a glimpse into which other Reds stars may require an exit for the benefit of their career.

Joe Gomez is fourth choice at centre-half and is yet to register a single minute of action this term.

The versatile England international showcased his wider importance to the squad last season when racking up 51 appearances across all competitions.

However, the vast bulk of those came out of position at right-back or left-back. Thus far, Slot has shown no willingness to deploy Gomez at full-back.

Indeed, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been substituted in all three Premier League matches so far, though Slot has gone like-for-like when introducing Conor Bradley on each occasion.

Furthermore, the two times Andy Robertson has been given an early rest his replacement has also been like-for-like – Kostas Tsimikas.

Liverpool did agree a cash-plus-player deal with Newcastle in June worth £30m plus Joe Gomez in exchange for Anthony Gordon.

The move fell through once the Magpies found other ways to satisfy their PSR concerns before the June 30 deadline. Elliot Anderson was sold to Nottingham Forest for £35m and Yankuba Minteh joined Brighton for £30m.

Gomez was later left out of Liverpool’s squad for the season-opener with Ipswich Town. Per trusted Liverpool reporter Paul Joyce, that decision was made so as not to jeopardise a potential late sale in the summer window.

But of course, a move did not materialise and barring injuries, Gomez appears highly unlikely to feature prominently for Liverpool this season.

