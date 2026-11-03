Liverpool: Game over for suffering star now expected to leave Anfield in January

A Liverpool star whose situation has gone from bad to worse is expected to leave the club in January, according to numerous reports.

The arrival of Andoni Iraola has benefitted the vast bulk of Liverpool’s squad. Alexis Mac Allister is once again thriving in the middle, while Cody Gakpo has been amongst the club’s most productive attackers so far this season following a dire campaign under Arne Slot last term.

Alexander Isak is fit again and finding the net with regularity and Rio Ngumoha is featuring more, though not all of Liverpool’s attackers are happy.

Federico Chiesa played sparingly under Slot, but under Iraola, he’s practically a ghost.

Chiesa has made just one appearance across all competitions this season, a brief cameo off the bench while Liverpool were already 3-0 down against Manchester City.

The new wingers have all slotted in the pecking order ahead of Chiesa. Ngumoha is receiving more minutes, while Lewis Koumas has quickly earned Iraola’s trust.

The end result is Chiesa has gone from bit-part player to no-part player. It’s a situation that is untenable for the Italian.

In September, Calciomercato claimed Chiesa will pack his bags and leave Liverpool in January if his game-time doesn’t increase.

They stated: ‘Chiesa, who will turn 29 on October 25th, still has a lot to say and give.

‘If he can’t find a spot in the Reds’ shirt, he’ll pack his bags in January. With 18 months left on his contract, he’ll have to do so for everyone’s sake.

‘He can’t afford to sit idly by on the bench; he wants to play, he has to, even to regain his place in the national team.’

A return to Serie A was touted, with Napoli and Inter Milan both mentioned.

More recently, a report from Germany termed Chiesa ‘close to leaving’ the Reds in January. Again, a return to Serie A was reported on.

And per a fresh update from Dean Jones of Flashscore, the signs now suggest Chiesa will indeed leave Liverpool mid-season.

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Game over for Federico Chiesa at Liverpool

Jones explained: ‘Federico Chiesa’s lack of involvement at Liverpool is putting his future in doubt, with a January departure increasingly possible and Serie A emerging as a potential escape route.’

The reporter added: ‘The situation is becoming increasingly agonising for the former Juventus winger, who arrived at Anfield in 2024 hoping to revive his career after leaving Serie A.

‘With the January transfer window approaching, an exit is looking like a possibility.

‘A return to Italy could provide an attractive solution for both the player and Liverpool, particularly if his lack of involvement continues.

‘Lazio, Inter and Roma are touted as clubs who could explore the possibility of taking Chiesa back to Serie A, although any move would depend on the type of deal Liverpool are willing to consider.

‘Chiesa still has the technical quality and experience to make an impact at a high level, but his current situation is doing little to help his case.’

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