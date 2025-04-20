A Liverpool forward is now almost guaranteed to leave this summer

One of Liverpool’s highest profile stars will leave this summer barring a ‘crazy’ turn of events, while Trent Alexander-Arnold remains on course to join Real Madrid and a third major-name star has a ‘strong possibility’ to leave, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool could be crowned Premier League champions on Sunday pending results in the Leicester clash and Arsenal’s fixture with Ipswich Town. The Reds are nearing the end of their cruise to the Premier League title, though the squad that have put Liverpool in position could look unrecognisable next season.

Alexander-Arnold remains on course to join Real Madrid via free agency. The new deals recently signed by Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah will not change that, with the right-back still intent on lining up at The Bernabeu next term.

A new right-back will be signed if and when Alexander-Arnold leaves. Liverpool are also seeking additions at centre-back, left-back, central midfield and in the forward line.

And according to the latest from Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are all but certain to sign a new striker following an update on Darwin Nunez.

Taking to X, Romano stated the Uruguayan – Liverpool’s record signing at £85m (add-ons included) – is fully expected to be sold this summer.

“The plan is clear since February and it hasn’t changed: Darwin Nunez, expected to leave Liverpool in the summer,” wrote Romano.

“After offer turned down by the club in January from Al Nassr, all options will be considered in the upcoming months. Darwin, also open to new chapter.”

Nunez came close to sealing a switch to the Saudi Pro League in January and per the reporter, agreements between the clubs and also with the player were close to being finalised.

Liverpool ultimately pulled the plug after deciding it would be unwise to weaken Arne Slot’s squad mid-season. The Reds were still in contention for a quadruple at that time and Nunez could have played a bigger part in the second half of Liverpool’s season had they not exited the FA Cup and Champions League so early.

Doubling down on claims Nunez will leave, Romano added more meat on the bones via his YouTube channel.

“I told you in February Darwin Nunez is going to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window,” began Romano. “And today I can confirm once again this is the clear direction of the story.

“Darwin Nunez is expected to go. Darwin Nunez is expected to try something new and is ready for a new chapter.

“Darwin can leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window and is fully expected to do so.”

Romano concluded by stating there is interest from multiple clubs around Europe, with Nunez’s options not limited to just Saudi Arabia.

Luis Diaz can also leave

With Nunez going, a new striker will be signed and the latest reports suggest the Reds are pivoting to Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike.

‼️ ICYMI: Liverpool accelerate £80m Ekitike signing after attending Tottenham game

Liverpool are huge admirers of Alexander Isak, though striking a deal with Newcastle looks increasingly difficult. The Magpies value Isak at £150m and there is little appetite from Isak to leave if Champions League qualification is secured anyway.

Ekitike is therefore emerging as a concrete Liverpool target, though a new winger might be required too if Luis Diaz departs.

“Luis Diaz is a possibility to go,” added Romano. “He’s in the list of Saudi clubs, but it’s not guaranteed yet, it’s still a strong possibility.

“For Darwin Nunez it’s almost a guarantee that he will leave Liverpool if nothing crazy happens. He’s expected to go and try a new chapter.”

Diaz, 28, remains on the terms he agreed upon joining from FC Porto at the beginning of 2022 and his salary does not reflect his impact.

Indeed, Diaz pockets just £55,000-a-week at present, and while that is obviously not an insignificant sum, it is well below what you’d expect a regular starter at a league-leading side to earn.

Football Insider recently claimed the Reds plan to hold ‘showdown talks’ with Diaz and his camp to determine his future.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed Liverpool would be willing to let Diaz go if bids of around £60m are received.

The likelihood of that happening does appear to be high given interest from the Saudi Pro League is strong.

Our sources indicate SPL deal-makers would be willing to meet Liverpool’s valuation and the gigantic salary they’ll put on the table will appeal to Diaz too.

Aside from Saudi sides, LaLiga giants Barcelona are taking a close look at Diaz too.

