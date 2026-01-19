Game over for Liverpool star with deal to be CANCELLED and shock new plan for next season touted

Two separate sources have confirmed a Liverpool loanee – it’s not Harvey Elliott – will return to Anfield in the coming days, and a shock new plan for next season has been tipped.

It’s fair to say it’s not gone well for the two highest profile players Liverpool loaned out this season. Harvey Elliott joined Aston Villa but is now stuck in limbo, with Unai Emery’s side refusing to select the player.

Elliott’s deal would turn permanent to the tune of £35m is he makes 10 appearances this season. Villa have no intention of signing Elliott outright and thus he never even makes their matchday squads.

And having already played for two clubs in the UEFA region this season, Elliott cannot play for a third European side this term. As such, and even if Liverpool did strike a deal with Villa for Elliott’s return, he’d likely spend the rest of the season in Liverpool’s reserves.

It’s a similar – albeit not as drastic – situation for left-back, Kostas Tsimikas.

The Greece international joined Roma on a season-long loan but like Elliott, is rarely ever picked by Gian Piero Gasperini.

And according to both Paul Joyce of The Times and the latest from Tuttomercatoweb, Tsimikas will be sent back to Merseyside very shortly.

Joyce declared: ‘Kostas Tsimikas is due to return from a loan spell with Roma.’

TMW stated Tsimikas is ‘out of the project’ in Rome and the expectation is Roma will ‘terminate’ his loan spell early.

What next for Kostas Tsimikas?

Given Tsimikas did not feature for Liverpool this season prior to leaving, the obvious solution is to arrange a new loan for the second half of the season.

Elliott does not have that luxury given he played for Liverpool in the early-season clash with Newcastle before joining Villa.

Liverpool signed Milos Kerkez last summer who thus far, has generally got the nod over Andy Robertson.

The Scottish veteran is out of contract in the summer and according to Joyce, it is possible Liverpool simply promote Tsimikas to Kerkez’s back-up, rather than let Robertson and Tsimikas leave at the same time and sign a new left-back.

Joyce stated Tsimikas ‘may become back-up to Milos Kerkez if Robertson departs when his contract expires in five months.

‘But that is not a long-term solution. Like [Joe] Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk, Tsimikas’ contract is up in 2027.’

