Liverpool will actively explore sale opportunities in 2026 for a star who doesn’t want to leave Anfield, according to a report.

Liverpool laboured to a 1-1 draw with Sunderland on Wednesday night, with the familiar failings rearing their ugly heads again. A slow tempo, failure to win key duels and individual errors at the back put Liverpool in arrears and the Reds still haven’t won a game after falling behind in the Premier League this season.

Andy Robertson got the nod at left-back, with Arne Slot explaining Milos Kerkez missed out on selection from the off through precaution after suffering cramp towards the back end of the West Ham game.

Kerkez was signed as Robertson’s long-term successor at left-back, with the Scot slowly being phased out. When Robertson leaves, another new left-back will be signed to provide competition for Kerkez.

The odd man out in this scenario is Kostas Tsimikas who is currently part-way through a season-long loan at Roma.

The Greece international, 29, will return to Anfield when the loan spell concludes, but according to The Athletic, he won’t stick around for long.

They declared Tsimikas has no future at Anfield and upon returning, Liverpool will ‘listen to offers for a permanent exit.’

Tsimikas doesn’t want to go

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Tsimikas certainly didn’t sound like he wants to end his Anfield career just yet.

The left-back said: “I miss the city. I lived there for five years. I love everything in Liverpool. They have a special part of my heart. The people are very kind, some of the kindest I’ve ever met in football. They’d always try to support the team, in good, in bad, they would always do their best to try to help you.

“I want everything for this club, because from day one, I was fully committed there. I was the Greek Scouser and I always will be, I’ll keep it for my whole life.”

Asked if he would prefer to be reintegrated by Liverpool next year, Tsimikas replied: “You never know. The most important thing for me is to be healthy, to train hard, to play more games. Next year is a different story for me. I want to be successful, I want to win things. Only God knows what will happen in the next year.”

Unfortunately for Tsimikas, his future does not look like it will lay away from Liverpool on a permanent basis next summer.

