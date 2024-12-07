Jamie Carragher has stated his belief that Liverpool manager Arne Slot is unlikely to keep Darwin Nunez at Anfield beyond this season, amid reports the Reds have already sounded out two potential replacements.

Nunez was signed by Jurgen Klopp in a club-record deal from Benfica in summer 2022 worth an initial €75m (£64m, $81.6m) but rising to €100m (£83m, $106m) once add-ons and bonuses are factored in – putting him marginally ahead of Virgil van Dijk as the most expensive signing in Liverpool history.

However, despite being backed to the hilt by the German, the jury remains out on whether Nunez has proved real value for money since his arrival, having played a part in 55 goals (36 scored, 19 assists) in 114 appearances – a contribution every 2.07 outings.

Under Slot this season, Nunez has been in and out of the side, though, starting the season behind Diogo Jota in the new boss’ thinking, but being afforded more chances of late following another injury suffered by the Portuguese forward.

Indeed, Nunez started Wednesday’s match against Newcastle but the Uruguayan failed to make the make the most of his chance, with his performance drawing criticism from a variety of observers.

Now Carragher has claimed that he does not think the 25-year-old will survive beyond this season at Anfield.

“I’m not sure he’s here next year,” the former Liverpool man said on The Overlap.

“I think he’ll probably move on. He’s more like a cult hero because he’s a bit mad and he likes to run around, but he’s better than [Divock] Origi.”

In recent days, speculation has ramped up that Slot will target a new centre forward at Anfield in 2025 with interest in both Marcus Thuram and Omar Marmoush reported.

Deals for either, though, will not come cheap and reports in Italy have warned the Reds that Inter Milan will demand the full exit clause for France strar Thuram if they try to bring him to Anfield next summer.

As far as Marmoush is concerned, a trusted reporter has revealed that Eintracht Frankfurt are prepared to listen to offers for their prized asset come the summer window.

The Egyptian is enjoying a brilliant season so far and boasts 17 goals and 11 assists from 30 appearances. Previous reports have claimed that Marmoush would ‘immediately agree’ a move to Anfield if the opportunity presented itself.

As for Nunez, Slot has admitted he has spent time working with the player at trying to improve his understanding of the game and trying to coach in him a better understanding of what he demands from him.

“It’s always difficult because players, but also the media, only think you have confidence in a player if you play him,” Slot said of Nunez in September. “We have confidence in all of them, otherwise you don’t bring a player in if you’re 3-1 up half an hour before the end.

“There’s a lot of confidence in him. But there are two players for that position and I could even come up with more who could play in that position – he is in competition with Diogo [Jota] who has done really well. But many games have to be played and there will be enough time to judge Darwin: if he improves and how he improves and if he can do special things for the club.”

Speaking about trying to improve him as a player, Slot added: “I think it comes to what you have to do when we have the ball and when we don’t have the ball and fit his own characteristics into that.

“We did work with him on his qualities to get the best out of him. But there’s also a general thing he has to understand, like all the others.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reported to be plotting an extraordinary raid on Barcelona for midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Per the astonishing reports in the Spanish media, it’s claimed Slot is ready to turn to Dutch compatriot De Jong as a replacement for Ryan Gravenberch, who will be sold to Real Madrid for an enormous profit.

Barca, for their part, are keen to offload De Jong owing to his huge £300,000 a week wages.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are reportedly interested in a classy Porto right-back, who is also being tracked by Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

And finally, we can exclusively reveal that Inter Milan have spoken to the agent of Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa about a return to Serie A ahead of the January window.

The Euro 2000 winner has been limited to just 18 minutes of Premier League action for the Reds and the reigning Serie A champions are exploring a potential loan deal in a move that could potentially benefit all parties.

