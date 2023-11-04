Game over for Salah at Liverpool, with transfer ‘agreed’ and fee Reds will collect revealed

A remarkable report claims Mohamed Salah moving to Saudi Arabia in 2024 is a ‘done deal’, and how much Liverpool are in line to receive has been revealed.

Salah, 31, is Liverpool’s most potent attacking weapon and a veritable Premier League legend. Salah has top scored for the Reds in each of his six full seasons at the club. However, speculation he’ll move to the burgeoning Saudi Pro League refuses to go away.

The rumours began in the off season and culminated in Al-Ittihad verbally offering Liverpool a package that could rise to £150m.

Jurgen Klopp and co had zero intention of selling arguably their best player. What’s more, a mid-season sale in January has also been ruled out.

However, the outcome could be different at season’s end. Salah will turn 32 in June and will be entering the final year of his contract at the time.

When speaking about Salah’s future in his latest press conference, Jurgen Klopp suggested talk of Salah leaving has been overblown.

“Mo is here, Mo never came to me and wanted to go,” said Klopp (via the Liverpool Echo).

“I didn’t think a second about it to be honest. Should we [sell] or not? Yes, he is here. He feels extremely well, you can see he is enjoying the team a lot.

“He played for the last 105 minutes. The last game he played as a nine. He is in a good shape. On the pitch, goalscoring wise everyone can see that. Off the pitch, even better shape, I would say.

“He is really positive. He enjoys the company of the boys and sees there is a lot of potential with the boys and wants to maximise that by getting something out of that.

“The other stuff I never thought about that, and hope I don’t have to.”

But according to a bombshell new update from Football Insider, Klopp is in for a rude awakening.

£150m to seal Salah’s deal?

The online outlet state Salah to Saudi Arabia is a ‘done deal’. The report doesn’t specify which club will sign the Egyptian, though are adamant Salah will be on the move next summer nonetheless.

FI add Salah himself has reportedly ‘verbally agreed’ to move to Saudi Arabia. It’s then claimed Salah’s head ‘has been turned’ by the prospect of moving to the middle east.

On the subject of cost, FI add a bid of £150m-plus should be enough to secure Salah’s signing.

While the thought of losing Salah will fill Liverpool fans with dread, the chance to recoup £150m for a 32-year-old in the final year of his contract may be too good for the club’s decision-makers to ignore.

