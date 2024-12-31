Gary Lineker has had his say on Arne Slot and Liverpool's title chances

Gary Lineker has issued a bleak warning to Arsenal and Chelsea as they look to claw back the sizeable lead Liverpool have opened up at the top of the Premier League, having described the Reds as “unstoppable” and with Alan Shearer revealing exactly why Arne Slot should fancy his chances of seeing the job through.

When Slot took over from Jurgen Klopp over the summer there was a school of thought that suggested Liverpool would suffer something of a decline, with the German’s departure from Anfield expected to lead to a period of transition and adjustment. However, the former Feyenoord boss’ arrival has had the complete opposite effect, with the Reds absolutely flying and having lost just once in their 26 matches so far under the Dutch tactician.

That run of results, which includes a whopping 85.19% win percentage record so far on Merseyside, has helped the Reds open up a commanding eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League as they look to claim only a second English league crown in 35 years.

And with Manchester City falling spectacularly off their perch, it has been left to Arsenal and Chelsea to try and prevent what try and halt what appears an inevitable Liverpool title ascension.

After witnessing their 5-0 thumping of West Ham on Sunday night coupled with a Chelsea defeat at Ipswich, Lineker is convinced that no one can deny Slot from completing a dream first season at the Liverpool helm.

“They were very impressive again,” Lineker said of Liverpool on The Rest is Football podcast.

“They’ve got a big lead now. Nottingham Forest are second which is an extraordinary effort.”

Arsenal are currently third, some nine points behind the Merseysiders, with the Blues another point back in fourth. However, Lineker issued a bleak warning on their prospects of hunting Liverpool down.

“I honestly can’t see anyone getting near Liverpool now, can you? They’re unstoppable now I think.”

Shearer rates Liverpool chances as Arne Slot has his say

Lineker’s colleague, Alan Shearer, also agrees with that assessment and feels the Reds have serious strength in depth that their rivals just cannot match.

“Liverpool have been brilliant, they’re so strong in every position. They’ve got so many options,” Shearer added.

“They’re really, really strong and it’s hard to look at anyone else but Liverpool. It’s theirs to chuck away now.”

Despite the widespread acclaim coming their way, Slot is not looking too far ahead though was pleased with the way his players managed to neutralise a passionate London Stadium crowd.

“It’s the way I would like to see us play an away game,” he said.

“I think it’s always, especially in the Premier League, the defence come with a lot. There’s a lot of fans in every stadium we play.

“The stadium is always sold out if Liverpool comes. They don’t need much to cheer for if Liverpool comes in because if they already have an attack or a corner kick, the fans are already cheering, so then you have to kill that momentum as much as you can and not give away anything.

“I think there was only two, three or four minutes where Curtis [Jones] lost the ball, Mo lost the ball and then we conceded a corner, which probably wasn’t a corner, where the fans were a bit behind West Ham.

“For the rest, I think because we were so dominant we could manage West Ham but also the crowd.

“West Ham has done really well before we faced them today. They were in a good mood but normally West Ham doesn’t compete to win the league.

“I think you have to always take this into account. If you look at how happy you are with a performance; away games are always difficult in the Premier League.

“Especially here, I think last season it was 2-2, if I remember correctly. It’s not an easy place to go to, so then to perform the way we did is pleasing to see.”

Latest Liverpool news: Star linked with Fulham move; Slot drops Trent hint

Meanwhile, one of the few players to have suffered since Slot arrived at Anfield – Japan midfielder Wataru Endo – has been linked with the Anfield exit door ahead of the January window after finding his game-time severely impacted this season.

The 31-year-old made 43 appearances under Klopp last season, but has fallen way down the pecking order under his successor, having been restricted to just 13 outings – and just three starts, all in the Carabao Cup – so far this season.

Now it’s claimed that a January move could be on the cards with the player linked with a move to Fulham and with Slot currently considering the former Stuttgart star’s future at Anfield.

Elsewhere, Slot has dropped a pretty sizeable hint over the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold amid strong claims this week claiming the right-back was on the cusp of agreeing a move to Real Madrid.

However, the Reds boss is refusing to buy into the rumours and he explained why he had no concerns about the player in the wake of his goal celebration down at West Ham.

And finally, sources have informed TEAMtalk that Liverpool are plotting a daring double swoop to overhaul the full-back positions and in retaliation to Real Madrid’s ongoing pursuit of Alexander-Arnold in what could be the ultimate retribution towards the Spanish giants.

