Gary Neville begrudgingly praises underrated Liverpool aspect that’s impressed Wayne Rooney

Man Utd legends Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville have spoken positively about one particular aspect of Liverpool's game this season

Wayne Rooney admitted it’s Liverpool who’ve caught his eye from within the Premier League this season, prompting fellow Manchester United legend Gary Neville to begrudgingly praise one underrated aspect of Arne Slot’s side.

Rooney appeared on the latest edition of the Stick to Football podcast and was asked by host Gary Neville who’d caught his eye this season.

Despite his prior allegiances to Everton and Man Utd – both bitter rivals of Liverpool – Rooney pointed to the red half of Merseyside.

“I’d go Liverpool,” declared Rooney. “I think with the manager coming in after [Jurgen] Klopp, that was obviously big pressure and they look more solid. I think they’ve got a good solid base and the manager comes across well.”

When pundits praise Liverpool the bulk of attention often falls on their high-powered forward line. Indeed, when the spotlight focuses on Trent Alexander-Arnold, for example, the conversation regularly turns to his attacking prowess while highlighting his defensive limitations.

Gary Neville was left shocked by Rooney’s answer responding: “Liverpool?!” But after hearing Rooney’s remark, the former right-back did speak positively about Liverpool’s defensive unit that has conceded just two goals in seven Premier League matches this season.

“That back five, to be fair, has probably played together more than any other back five for a long time, it feels like,” added Neville.

“You’ve got [Andy] Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, [Ibrahima] Konate and [Virgil] Van Dijk. Some will say Konate’s not played every game but it feels like that back five, along with Alisson, is quite solid.”

Liverpool’s defence to face ultimate test

Liverpool’s mark of two goals conceded this season is by far the best in the division.

Arsenal and Nottingham Forest are tied for the second meanest defence with six goals shipped. Title favourites Manchester City have conceded eight goals – more than a goal per game.

However, tougher tests are on the horizon for Liverpool’s defensive unit, with Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton and Aston Villa up next in the league.

Furthermore, Alisson Becker has been sidelined with a hamstring injury that will rule the Brazilian goalkeeper out until after the November international break.

Caoimhin Kelleher is a more than capable deputy, though Alisson is widely regarded as one of the world’s best for a reason.

Liverpool line up Szoboszlai upgrade / Alexander-Arnold reprieve?

In other news, Portuguese outlet Record claims Liverpool are weighing up a move for Benfica playmaker, Orkun Kokcu.

The Turkey international is well known to Slot through their time at Feyenoord. Kokcu’s potential arrival could spell trouble for Dominik Szoboszlai who Slot has admitted needs to up his attacking output.

Elsewhere, Liverpool will be keeping a close eye on Real Madrid’s interest in Tottenham right-back Pedro Porro given the Spanish giant are a confirmed admirer of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Porro has done little to discourage Real Madrid when recently admitting he’s “proud” to be linked with Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Finally, Arsenal legend Ian Wright has declared Liverpool would be “easily” favourites to win the Premier League if they could refine Darwin Nunez’s game in front of goal.

“I’ve seen enough of him now,” said Wright. “I thought at some stage it would click for him, but it’s not clicked in for him.

“If it clicked in for him then Liverpool are definitely easily favourites, easily one of the favourites. Liverpool with a firing Darwin Nunez, I’m telling you, it’s a massive problem.”