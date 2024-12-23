Gary Neville admits he got it badly wrong when claiming Liverpool would suffer a natural drop-off when Arne Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager, having now named the only side he sees as capable of stopping them winning the Premier League title and having waxed lyrical over their performance in beating Tottenham 6-3.

The Reds were at their sumptuous best at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Ange Postecoglou’s tactics played right into their hands as they cruised to the thumping win that helped re-establish a four-point cushion at the top of the Premier League. That win means Liverpool have now won an incredible 20 of the 24 matches Slot has taken charge of since succeeding the legendary Klopp in the Reds hotseat.

After the match, Jamie Carragher described the performance by the Reds as a “statement win”, while Neville was forced into an awkward U-turn over the Dutchman.

“One of the most impressive starts from a manager in the Premier League. Taking over from Jurgen Klopp, many including myself thought there would be a natural decline and a bit of pain. But it is the absolute opposite, total authority in this match,” Neville told Sky Sports.

After the match, Neville also went on to discuss the title race and having named the only side he thinks can prevent them winning a second English league crown in five years.

“Liverpool are clearly the best team in the Premier League at this moment in time,” Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast.

“They’re the clear favourites for the title. Man City’s drop-off has been spectacular, I’m not sure anyone really knows how it’s gone so badly wrong.

“Chelsea had a tough game today but they’re doing well and having a good season.

“I think the one team Liverpool need to watch are Arsenal if they can get their tail up and close that gap going in March and April.

“But at this moment in time, Liverpool are clear favourites. I think the biggest risk for them is injuries – if they were to lose Van Dijk and Salah that would hurt them.”

What Slot said as Liverpool’s MVP is named

Underlining the importance of Van Dijk to Liverpool’s title chances, Neville added: “Van Dijk is like Rodri for Liverpool, he holds it all together. Keeping him fit is absolutely crucial.

“There’s some big challenges coming up so we’re nowhere near the point that you can hand Liverpool the title but they’re in a great position and at this moment in time they’re by far the best team in the league and the table tells us that.”

Slot himself was also pleased with their display at Tottenham but stopped short of calling it the complete performance having witnessed them shipping three goals in one game for the first time in his reign.

“Until 60, 65 minutes, I really, really, really enjoyed what I saw,” he told Sky Sports. “Of course, we were caught one time in bringing the ball out from the back and that immediately led to a goal for Tottenham.

“You think if we would have gone into the dressing room with a 2-1, that would not have done justice to all the chances we had – that’s why I was quite happy with the fact that we scored the 3-1.

“Then 4-1, 5-1, incredible display. But then you also saw that no matter how much quality players have.

“If they think they don’t have to run anymore than in this league, especially against Tottenham because they are so good with the ball as well, they immediately start to create.

“That’s what they did and they scored two goals. I was happy that the sixth one went in, to be fair.”

Latest Liverpool news: Reds get free run at Martin Zubimendi

In other news, Liverpool could have a free run at signing confirmed midfield target Martin Zubimendi in January, with Manchester City reportedly pulling out of the race.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have earmarked Virgil van Dijk as a dream signing next summer and will move for the player if there are any signs that a new deal at Anfield cannot be agreed.

The Spanish giants have of course also been strongly linked with Trent Alexander-Arnold and how they might try to land both players in 2025 has come to light.

Elsewhere, one of the Premier League’s top six has been advised to make their move for Caoimhin Kelleher with the Reds goalkeeper now seen as an ideal option for one of their rivals and amid a belief that the Irishman will be forced to leave in 2025.

