Gary Neville names perfect Arsenal star Liverpool need to win Premier League title as Klopp chances are rated

Gary Neville believes Liverpool will be there or thereabouts in the Premier League title race this season but feels they will ultimately fall just short and may have missed a trick in not signing an Arsenal player this summer.

The Reds slipped outside the top four last season for the first time in a full season under Jurgen Klopp’s control. And while a late rally ultimately saw them finish fifth, this season is now the first since 2015/16 that Liverpool do not have Champions League football to enjoy on Merseyside.

As part of a summer rebuilding programme, Klopp decided to rip up the Merseysiders’ midfield with six players allowed to depart. Of those, the exits of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita were long since planned for, with the trio all coming to the end of their Anfield deals.

Arthur Melo was allowed to return to Juventus after a failed loan, but the big surprise saw the double departure of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, both of whom exited for the riches of Saudi Arabia.

With up to six vacancies to fill, Liverpool abandoned initial plans to sign Jude Bellingham and instead focused as much on quantity as they did quality. And with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominink Szoboszlai, Waturu Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all arriving, Klopp was able to bring in four excellent new additions.

Per reports, Klopp is still not done on new midfield recruits either, with a January deal for a top upcoming Brazil star on the agenda for Liverpool.

However, with Liverpool, and new-look midfield, making a decent start to the season, hopes are alive that a top-four finish will once again be on the cards.

READ MORE ~ Most points won from behind in the Premier League this season: Liverpool lead the way

Gary Neville names Arsenal star as missing Liverpool ingredient

The Reds go into the latest international break sat fourth in the table with just one defeat – their nine men losing late on at Tottenham – their only setback in eight Premier League outings so far.

However, they missed the chance to go within a point of top spot on Sunday after being clawed back to draw 2-2 at Brighton, with Lewis Dunk netting 12 minutes from time after Mo Salah had scored twice to cancel out Simon Adringa’s opener.

Liverpool, though, will probably feel frustrated not to win with both goals conceded at the AMEX entirely avoidable. And with Mac Allister struggling somewhat in his new role and being robbed of possession for the first, Neville believes it is in that area of the pitch that will ultimately cost the Reds.

And with fellow title hopefuls Arsenal moving joint top just hours later with an important win over Arsenal, Neville suggests Liverpool lacking a player of the quality of Declan Rice – who only moved to Arsenal this summer from West Ham – will likely make all the difference in the long run.

“The midfield is attacking,” Neville said of Liverpool’s engine room. “Has it got the defensive stability of what we have seen here today when Rodri comes back in (for Manchester City) and then when you see Rice, Partey and Jorginho (for Arsenal)?

“Have they got that defensive stability, Liverpool? If you put Declan Rice in Liverpool’s holding midfield position or you put Rodri in there, then I would say Liverpool would definitely be on for the title.”

Can Liverpool win the Premier League title?

Neville, however, does rate Klopp and he reckons the quality of the German coach will give them a shout.

“My question mark is whether or not they have enough solidity, defensive strength or power in midfield. I don’t think Liverpool would quite get there, but they are in the race, no doubt, because of the manager, because of the manager! He is outstanding. One of the best.”

Liverpool have shown this season that they are a team who once again look ready to challenge for the top spots. Impressive wins over Newcastle, West Ham and Aston Villa – all of whom look destined to challenge for European places this season, illustrate why Klopp’s side have the bit between their teeth.

And their only defeat – the controversial loss against Tottenham last weekend when the Reds were the victims of a hugely-controversial VAR miscommunication – was unfortunate to say the least.

However, Neville is perhaps right to question if Liverpool’s midfield quite has enough to get over the finish line. Mac Allister has looked uncomfortable playing with his back to goal and his qualities are surely best suited higher up the pitch. As a result, Klopp still needs to find the right blend with his new-look midfield and it’s understandable why he’s potentially looking for a new option to come in and play No 6 from January.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool tipped to trigger release clause of classy LaLiga winger with Klopp forced into transfer rethink