Liverpool have been told that Trent Alexander-Arnold’s sub-standard performance against Manchester United on Sunday will have come as a direct result of Real Madrid putting pressure on the player – while Jamie Carragher has turned his fury towards the player’s agents over the transfer saga.

Alexander-Arnold is a man in demand with his deal at Liverpool due to expire at the end of the season and with the 26-year-old eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with the Spanish giants as of January 1. But rather than wait until the season’s end to secure his signing, Florentino Perez is doing his all to bring him to the Bernabeu this month, having seen an opening offer rejected out-of-hand by the Reds.

That opening gambit from Real Madrid was understood to be worth a meagre €20m (£16.6m, $20.7m), though with Real refusing to take no for an answer, a second offer is expected to be forthcoming in due course.

As a consequence, Neville insists that speculation over his future will have been on Alexander-Arnold‘s mind and will have been a large factor in his surprisingly uncustomary below-par outing against Manchester United on Sunday – a game in which Roy Keane goaded him that he’ll end up signing for Tranmere Rovers, before the Spanish giants at this rate.

“The bid from Real Madrid is bad timing for him,” Neville said on Sky Sports. “I don’t know what’s going to happen with him, but certainly if you’ve got that going into a big game, and you’re a local lad, that won’t be easy with the distractions.

“Real Madrid are a hell of an animal. It was insulting from them, they behave like that and think they can get what they want. But Liverpool are a club of immense stature, they’re never going to sell Trent for £20m in January. You’re taking the mickey a bit.

“That will have probably unnerved him. You can imagine his agent, family and friends asking him how he’s doing, and that noise going on in his head before the game. That won’t have helped.”

Carragher blames Alexander-Arnold for inviting Real Madrid bid

We understand that Liverpool will continue to resist everything that Real Madrid throw at them this month, even if that means forsaking a sizeable fee for a player they could ultimately end up losing for nothing.

Our sources have indicated too, that while Los Blancos are ‘extremely confident’ of a summer move for Alexander-Arnold, the player is not currently thinking about leaving right now and certainly not when the Reds are on track for Premier League glory and, potentially, more trophies in addition to that.

Carragher, however, believes that the saga could threaten to turn ugly this month and is concerned that the Reds vice-captain’s performance could continue to be affected by the situation.

He also suggests the offers from Real Madrid for his services this month may also have been initiated by Alexander-Arnold’s entourage.

“We’re not naive enough to think Real Madrid would put a bid in for a player in January for a player for nothing in four months. Do you seriously believe they’re sat at home and it comes through on Sky Sports, ‘wow’. Of course, they do.

“Because he’s getting criticism that he might leave for free now if Real Madrid put a bid in in January and Liverpool don’t accept, maybe they can say, ‘well you were offered £30m to £40m’, for me it was to buy a little bit of time if he goes for free, they can say Liverpool were offered £20m, £30m to £40m.”

In the build-up to the clash at Anfield, though, manager Arne Slot had pleaded with Liverpool fans to go easy on the player in the wake of the heightened speculation over his future.

“Our fans have always been so supportive and have been supporting their team and their players for so many years,” Slot said, in another telling hint that the 26-year-old could depart.

“I fully trust that they will react in the right manner because we’ve been constantly together in the half-year I have been here.

“And I think that is something that stands out here that, for so many years, the team and the fans have been together.

“That has created so many special games and so many special things for this club that they don’t need me to tell them how they should react.”

