Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have had their say on Liverpool missing out on Martin Zubimendi

Martin Zubimendi is expected to officially confirm his decision to stay at Real Sociedad before the end of this week, with Gary Neville offering a shock new reason as to why Liverpool missed out and with Jamie Carragher also concerned by the transfer ‘optics’ over another failed midfielder deal.

The Merseysiders will highly likely go into the new season without a single new player added to their squad – the only Premier League side so far this summer yet to welcome in a new signing. However, with Arne Slot inheriting a quality squad at Liverpool, optimism remains high at Anfield that they can enjoy a pretty successful season under their new boss after a hugely-promising pre-season.

Indeed, high-profile friendly wins over Real Betis, Arsenal, Manchester United and Sevilla have raised expectations that the expected drop-off post Jurgen Klopp will not be as sharply felt as initially feared. And with Slot always indicating that most of his work is actually done on the training ground, there is a quiet hope that the 2024/25 campaign one can be a memorable one at Anfield.

However, there is no ignoring the elephant in the room and Liverpool’s inability to get a new signing through the door with just over two weeks left in the transfer window will be of concern to plenty of their fans.

All of Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Adrian have departed Liverpool on free agency and have not been replaced, leaving Liverpool having to rely on the core of players already at their disposal.

And having come agonisingly close to the capture of Zubimendi, who had given his word over a move, before deciding instead to stay at Real Sociedad, Liverpool have been left scratching their heads.

Gary Neville offers conspiracy theory over Zubimendi snub

Indeed, it emerged on Wednesday that Liverpool were prepared to send a dramatic final last-gasp plea to the player and his agent in an effort to change his mind, having made it clear they are willing to treble the current salary package he earns at the Anoeta Stadium.

Despite that, Reds sporting director Richard Hughes is expecting his approach to receive yet another – and this time official – rejection – with the player making it clear he intends to stay loyal to his hometown club and with a new deal expected to be ironed out to extend his stay there over the coming days.

Sociedad coach, Imanol Alguacil, is believed to have been key to persuading Zubimendi to stay, having gone to great lengths to reinforce his importance to the side and convincing the club’s president Jokin Aperribay to commit to a bumper new deal – likely to be the largest in the club’s history – for the player.

However, Sky Sports pundit Neville is convinced all is not as it seems over the snub and, having spent an ill-fated spell in management out in Spain with Valencia, knows all too well how the major powers can influence matters over there.

“For this to have happened to Liverpool, he has said yes to them and he has then changed his mind late,” Neville surmised on the Stick to Football podcast. “There’s no way, we have been there at different levels, he’s definitely said yes to them and then changed his mind.

“I never trust Barcelona and Real Madrid either being involved with something and saying “we’re going to come, we’re not ready yet but we’ll take you.” That’s always over there and if they come you’re dead.”

Liverpool transfers: Jamie Carragher concerned by Reds missing four targets

While there is no firm suggestion that either of those have come in for the player, the Euro 2024 winner was strongly linked with a move to Barcelona earlier this year.

Zubimendi becomes the fourth high-profile midfielder to snub a move to Anfield in recent times, following on from Aurelien Tchouameni, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Now a concerned Carragher has told his former club that failing to sign Zubimendi “doesn’t look good”.

“I think it was going quite well until the news that we got in the last 24 hours that the signing the manager wanted, almost like his guy, Zubimendi from Real Sociedad has fallen through,” Carragher said.

“Reading between the lines in terms of reading journalists reports this morning, who obviously get fed information by the club of course, that he had a buy-out clause for £51m I think, and he said he would come.

“Liverpool then go to do the deal and I think the club put a lot of pressure on him to stay.”

Carragher continued: “It was a bit complicated, but it wasn’t as easy as it sounded for Liverpool. But to be honest it’s not a great look for Liverpool.

“They’ve gone for this sitting midfield player, who is a different type of sitting midfield player to what Jurgen Klopp would have gone for, he went for Fabinho, this guy was obviously more of a footballer, technical player.

“But to not get the first deal done for the new manager, the optics are not great, it doesn’t look good at all, and it’s a position Liverpool have been looking for, for probably three seasons.

“They tried to buy Tchouameni who went to Real Madrid, they obviously lost Caicedo, Lavia, and now they’ve lost this player.”