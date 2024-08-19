Liverpool manager Arne Slot made a big impression on pundit Gary Neville during the opening weekend, with the Manchester United legend taken aback by one particularly ruthless call the Dutchman made.

The task of replacing Jurgen Klopp at Anfield in undoubtedly a daunting one, though Liverpool chiefs were convinced Arne Slot would not crumble under the weight of expectation.

Slot hasn’t been helped in the transfer market thus far, with Liverpool the only club in Europe’s top five leagues still to sign a player.

What’s more, the star on course to become Liverpool’s first signing of the summer would not link up with the Reds until at least 2025.

Nonetheless, Slot did what no Liverpool manager has done in the 21st century when overseeing a victory in his first Premier League match in charge.

Liverpool laboured against newly-promoted Ipswich Town in the first 45 minutes, prompting Slot to show a ruthless streak with a half-time change.

Slot brought Ibrahima Konate on to replace Jarell Quansah at centre-half. Quansah looked more than a little displeased when cameras panned to the young defender throughout the second half.

Slot confirmed post-match that the decision was tactical and not due to injury.

READ MORE: The seven most expensive defenders Liverpool have ever signed, with next big deal due

Arne Slot passes first big test

“First thing was we don’t have to speak about tactics if you don’t lose so many duels,” said when asked about the substitution.

“Not that Jarell [Quansah] lost every duel – many of us lost too many duels – but I think we needed Konate to win the long balls through the air from their number nine.

“That helped and gave us control. I don’t think Ipswich could keep up with the tempo in the second half.”

Quansah won just 50 percent of his ground and aerial duels in the first half (four out of eight) and also committed two fouls.

By contrast, Konate won his only ground duel and also won three from four aerial duels he contested.

The pro-active move worked wonders for Liverpool who dominated the second half. Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah were on the scoresheet and Ipswich were fortunate the Reds did not score more.

When asked for his view on the new Liverpool boss, Sky Sports pundit, Gary Neville, was taken aback by Slot’s ‘brutal’ call on Quansah.

Ruthless Quansah call impresses Gary Neville

“I thought Arne Slot was quite tough on Quansah,” said Neville. “Subbing someone at half time is big and I don’t think it’s done lightly by managers.

“It was the way in which after the game as well he was quite blunt about how he answered it, there was no holding back.

“So I think there’s an element there of him being quite clinical and brutal and saying ‘look, he was reacting to the game and what was happening.’

“He felt like they needed to win the duels, that was his main thread behind the decision, and it worked!

“You’ve got to say in the second half Liverpool were a lot better and it was a good win for them.”

DON’T MISS: Martin Zubimendi to Liverpool could be BACK ON as Sociedad boss hints at ‘last-minute change of mind’