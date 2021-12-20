Gerrard lodges Liverpool bid with Klopp intentions on Aston Villa raid clear

Steven Gerrard has reportedly made a bid to bring an out of favour Liverpool star to Aston Villa, though Jurgen Klopp’s recent comments suggest a deal is a non-starter.

The Liverpool legend has made a bright start to managerial life in the Premier League. Villa have won four out of six since Gerrard took charge. The other two matches ended in defeat, though Liverpool and Manchester City are proving difficult opponents to overcome for most sides on current form.

Gerrard’s connections at Anfield run deep. He has been earmarked as the man to replace Klopp and the German even hinted he’d be on board with that prospect – when the time comes.

For now, Gerrard’s sole focus is on Villa and the Daily Express have revealed an apparent bid to sign Reds defender Joe Gomez.

Citing Italian outlet Calciomercato, Liverpool have ‘received an offer’ for the centre-half. However, Liverpool ‘will not let Gomez leave’. Whether the alleged bid was regarding a loan or permanent switch is not stated in the piece.

Like Virgil van Dijk, Gomez has returned to action following a season-ending injury last year. However, unlike the Dutchman, Gomez has rarely featured in Klopp’s starting elevens this time round.

Indeed, the 24-year-old is yet to register his first league start in the campaign. His late cameo as Liverpool hung on to draw with Tottenham on Sunday summed up the type of opportunities Gomez has been afforded this year.

Nevertheless, there is no rift or ill-feeling on Gomez’s part, according to Klopp. Furthermore, Liverpool have “no plans” to loan anyone out in January.

Klopp explains lack of Gomez chances

Speaking in his press conference on Friday (via the Express), Klopp explained why Gomez has surprisingly become a bit-part player.

“We didn’t rush his recovery or rehab from the tendon injury. But there’s a moment when you start playing again, training again,” said Klopp.

“Then we had three 100 per cent fit centre-halves, four 100 per cent fit centre-halves – that’s why it’s not so easy to get game time immediately. Then you have gametime, then you play and your body is not ready for it. That’s it.

“We are patient, and I think Joe is patient now as well. That’s the situation. I have no plans to give anybody on loan in the winter. I am not the driving force, let me say it like this.”

“It was obviously not the best year for Joe, with the injury then coming back and having another injury, because that’s how it can go.”

West Ham open talks with exciting Liverpool target

Meanwhile, West Ham have opened talks with a striker Liverpool were recently confirmed by multiple sources to have a strong interest in signing, per a report.

Injuries to Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma have left David Moyes short of options at centre-back. And according to SportsMole (citing Spanish outlet Fíchájés), a defensive addition is his priority in January. Liverpool’s Nat Phillips is a known target and could be available for £15m.

However, also on Moyes’ agenda is bolstering his forward line. At present, the club are heavily reliant on Michail Antonio. While he has stayed injury-free this season so far, his past record would suggest adequate depth is a must.

Now, citing journalist Ekrem Konur, it’s reported West Ham have opened talks with Lille to sign Jonathan David.

The 21-year-old striker helped upset the odds as Lille beat PSG to the Ligue 1 crown last year. He has picked up where he left off last season, notching 15 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions in the current campaign.

That has seen Liverpool take note. Two French reports last week put the Reds at the front of the queue to land the Canadian hotshot. But it is reportedly West Ham who have acted first, though their task won’t be an easy one.

Lille are stated to have placed a €50m (£42.4m) valuation on David. Whether West Ham are willing, or even capable, of bidding that high is unknown.

