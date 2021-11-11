Gerrard’s Aston Villa move a ‘gamble’ and could have implications for Liverpool ‘dream’

Rangers legend Ally McCoist says Steven Gerrard’s move to Aston Villa is a “gamble” and could hinder his chances of stepping into the shoes of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Gerrard was appointed as the new Villa boss on Thursday morning after travelling to London for talks on Wednesday. The three-and-a-half-year deal was wrapped up quickly with Gerrard clearly on board with the idea early on.

The 41-year-old, who won the Scottish League title with Rangers last season, admitted Aston Villa’s ambitious plans were a factor in him leaving Ibrox. It means Villa have wasted little time in appointing a man, who is believed to have been their No.1 target.

Former Rangers striker McCoist though thinks the whole appointment is a risk. Especially with the notion that Gerrard has his eye on the job at Liverpool and most probably views the Villa job as a stepping stone to Anfield.

McCoist told talkSPORT: “There’s no doubt about it – Steven is moving to a better league and the the best league in world football.

“But I still think it is a gamble. A gamble for both parties.

“It’s a gamble for Vila as he is untried and tested in that league and a gamble for Steven in the respect that we are all surmising that he wants the Liverpool job.

“I think he does and I genuinely hope he does get it if that’s his dream.

“But to do that he has to be a success at Aston Villa.”

Gerrard, who has replaced Dean Smith, is seen by many as the long-term successor to Klopp.

Klopp’s contract as Liverpool manager runs out in 2024 and it was expected Gerrard would sign a deal that would see him commit until 2024. But Gerrard’s Villa park deal has him committed until 2025, meaning he would have to break his contract if an approach from Liverpool arose.

That would not present too much of a problem given Gerrard was under contract at Ibrox until 2024.

Gerrard did address Liverpool rumours in March this year and admitted it was his “dream”.

“The Liverpool fans don’t want me to be the manager of Liverpool Football Club,” Gerrard told ITV News. “They want Jurgen Klopp to continue as manager and I am totally with all of them. I wish you knew how much we loved Jurgen Klopp.

‘Let’s just get behind Jurgen’

“We have one of the best managers leading our club at the minute. I love him and we hope he stays for a few more years. I’ve got a job here, I don’t think its helpful to talk about this – I hope Jurgen stays at Liverpool for many years.

“Liverpool is my club. I had a fantastic journey as a player. I’m doing a completely different career path now. I’m happy in the job and role I’m in now.

“Is it a dream for me to one day be the Liverpool manager? Yes, it is. But not yet and who’s to say I’ll ever be good enough? Who says I’ll be the owners’ choice?

“There’s a lot of managers on this planet who would all like the chance to manage Liverpool.

“I think we need to respect the guy that’s in charge first and foremost because he’s done an incredible job.

“He’s taken me to places in the last two or three years which have been incredible. The feeling. Me, my family and all the Liverpool supporters would all back that up.

“For me, let’s just get behind Jurgen.”

