Liverpool to get revenge on Sociedad with stunning move for Zubimendi team-mate after Reds star endorses swoop

Liverpool have moved on from Martin Zubimendi and are now targeting his Real Sociedad team-mate Takefusa Kubo, reports claim, while a Reds star has already given the move his approval.

Liverpool made Zubimendi their No 1 summer target after head coach Arne Slot signalled his desire for a new defensive midfielder to arrive at Anfield. Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes soon began talks with both Sociedad and the Spain star himself to try and wrap up a deal.

Liverpool appeared to be confident of signing Zubimendi, despite the fact he had rejected moves to Barcelona, Arsenal and Bayern Munich previously.

But Hughes and Slot were ultimately left disappointed as Sociedad put enough pressure on the 25-year-old to convince him to stay put.

It has been reported that Liverpool are no longer looking to bring in a new No 6, believing there are few solid alternatives to Zubimendi on the market.

Instead, Hughes will now look to snare another centre-back – with Goncalo Inacio a top target – and a new winger.

Italian journalist Massimo Pavan has now provided an update on Liverpool’s interest in two players. He states that the Premier League giants have ‘let go’ of Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners and will not try to hijack Juventus’ negotiations for the midfield star.

Liverpool will go down a different route, having reignited their pursuit of electric Sociedad winger Kubo.

Liverpool transfers: Takefusa Kubo chase revived

It seems Liverpool want to get revenge on the La Liga side for their Zubimendi disappointment by capturing Kubo in an alternative deal.

Hughes has identified Kubo as someone who can be Mo Salah’s understudy before eventually succeeding from the Egyptian ace on the right flank.

Kubo is similar to Salah in that he is left-footed and loves to cut inside. The Japan international is not as deadly as Salah in front of goal, but he is still only 23 years old and has plenty of time to improve.

Slot has been impressed by Kubo too, as the La Liga ace works hard in the press and is great at assisting his team-mates.

The attacker’s release clause stands at €60million (£51.1m), the same as Zubimendi’s. Despite this, Liverpool clearly feel they a better chance of landing the former.

Kubo moving to Anfield would delight his compatriot Wataru Endo. Last month, the midfielder – who has been linked with a transfer away from Liverpool himself – was asked about which of his fellow Japan stars he would sign for the Reds.

Endo replied: “The search for a replacement for Mohamed Salah has begun, so this is becoming a real area for Liverpool to strengthen. I think the player who can replace him, in the national team, would be Kubo.”

