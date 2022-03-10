Liverpool have been ‘getting away with it’ – Klopp warned of brewing major concern

Ian Rush has sounded a warning to Liverpool amid their quadruple hopes after claiming they’ve been “getting away with it” in recent weeks.

Liverpool’s hopes of securing a historic quadruple remain firmly alive. That particular feat has never been accomplished by an English side. The Reds scooped the League Cup a fortnight ago and retain genuine hopes of overhauling Man City in the league.

They face Championship opposition in the quarter finals of the FA Cup when travelling to Nottingham to play Forest. Furthermore, Jurgen Klopp’s side qualified for the last eight of the Champions League after fending off Inter Milan.

Yet despite the four-pronged challenge, record Liverpool goalscorer Rush reckons recent performances are a cause for concern.

Liverpool drew 0-0 with Chelsea at Wembley before emerging victorious via a penalty shootout. They followed that up with narrow one-goal victories against Norwich and West Ham before losing 1-0 to Inter Milan on Tuesday night.

All in all, Liverpool have scored just three times in the last 390 minutes of action. According to Rush, the positive results despite the lack of potency indicated a winning team, though the Welshman suggested they could soon be in line for a rude awakening as early as this Saturday against Brighton.

Brighton could spring a surprise – Rush

“Truth be told, Liverpool haven’t played well in their last three games, scraping past Norwich and West Ham and then losing to Inter,” said Rush (via the Liverpool Echo).

“They’ve been getting away with it and whilst it’s true that the sign of a good team is winning after playing badly, the Inter game was a reminder that you can’t do it every time.

“They have some tough fixtures coming up with Brighton away a tricky one. That’s followed by a trip to Arsenal, who are playing some top stuff at the moment.

“What concerns me about Brighton away is that it’s an early kick-off. A lot of players aren’t fans of the early kick-offs as the whole routine is different. Especially if you travel on the morning of the game which means a very early start.

“It’s something all clubs have to deal with, but I’m just mindful of that with the Brighton game this Saturday being a 12.30pm start. Nonetheless, it’s a game I expect Liverpool to win, but I don’t think it’ll be plain sailing.”

Liverpool target takes first transfer step

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Tottenham target Ryan Gravenberch is ‘open’ to leaving Ajax in the summer, and his potential move has already been discussed in a recent meeting, per a report.

The Ajax midfielder, 19, is fast developing a reputation as one of Europe’s hottest young properties. Gravenberch operates primarily as a central midfielder. He has established himself in the heart of Ajax’s engine room despite his tender age.

Yet despite continuing to dominate Dutch football, the Amsterdam club are always vulnerable to their richer European counterparts. Liverpool and Tottenham are two clubs who have drawn links with the Dutchman in recent times.

However, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, it is Bayern Munich who are fronting the queue at present. What’s more, the Dutchman is deemed ‘open’ to joining the Bavarians.

Romano tweeted Gravenberch would be on board with moving to Munich in the summer. Furthermore, his name was ‘discussed’ between agent Mino Raiola and Munich chief Oliver Kahn during a recent meeting in Monaco.

Romano clarified that there is ‘nothing advanced’ as yet, ensuring Liverpool and Spurs’ hopes are not lost. The main issue for Bayern will reportedly be Gravenberch’s price tag.

The journalist concluded the German powerhouse have ‘no intention’ of spending the ‘€30m’ (£25m) it would seemingly take to sign the midfielder. Given the riches of the Premier League, that figure would not pose a problem for Tottenham or Liverpool – should they act on their interest.

