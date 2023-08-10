Giant Liverpool bid for Caicedo coming with rival seen off, but second midfield deal collapses

Liverpool are expected to submit a mammoth ‘formal bid’ for Chelsea target and Brighton ace, Moises Caicedo, though why a second midfield deal is off has been revealed.

With the new season fast approaching, Liverpool are still without an established holding midfielder within their ranks.

Three separate bids for Romeo Lavia have been tabled. The latest was worth £45m and the Reds are reportedly finding it difficult to justify paying Southampton’s £50m price tag given the player’s relative lack of experience.

Chelsea thundered in with an offer of their own worth £48m, while the two English giants are also converging over Moises Caicedo.

Indeed, the Blues have bid no fewer than four times for the Ecuador ace, with the biggest an £80m offering.

Brighton have been emboldened to hold out for a nine-figure sum after seeing Arsenal pay £105m for Declan Rice. Caicedo is three years younger than Rice and no less accomplished in the engine room.

A bidding war would aid Brighton’s cause and Sky Sports claimed Bayern Munich had entered the race for Caicedo.

However, according to the Evening Standard’s Nizaar Kinsella, Bayern have not made contact with Brighton. What’s more, they simply do not have the funds to sign both Harry Kane and Caicedo and the Tottenham striker is their priority.

As such, the battle for Caicedo is between Liverpool and Chelsea after news broke on Thursday morning of Liverpool making contact with Brighton.

The Telegraph’s Matt Law claimed a bid higher than any of Chelsea’s had been lodged. However, the bulk of other outlets insisted no such bid was made.

In any case, according to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool do intend to lodge a formal bid for Caicedo.

The transfer guru reported Liverpool made contact with the Seagulls with the intention of lodging a bid in the ‘following hours’.

Given the sums Brighton have already rejected for the player, it stands to reason Liverpool’s bid will have to be £80m-plus to stand any chance of succeeding.

Indeed, Romano added Brighton have determined they will not favour any one club and will simply sell to the highest bidder – if they do decide to cash in, of course.

As such, the onus is on Liverpool and/or Chelsea to blow the other club out of the water from a financial perspective.

Andre to Liverpool a no-go

Elsewhere, the Reds have also been heavily linked with a move for Fluminense and Brazil international, Andre.

However, a fresh update from Brazilian outlet Globo has revealed why the deal is a non-starter for this window at least.

Fluminense are currently competing in the Copa Libertadores which is the South American equivalent of the Champions League.

Fluminense progressed to the quarter final stage thanks to a 2-0 second leg victory (3-1 on aggregate) over Argentinos Juniors on Tuesday night.

According to Globo, the Brazilian side harbour dreams of lifting the competition and as such, will not sell Andre while their dream is alive.

