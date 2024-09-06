Giant trio to present Liverpool superstar mesmerising contract offers to ditch Slot for nothing

Mohamed Salah will receive three huge offers from the Saudi Pro League

A trio of Saudi Arabian sides are reportedly planning to offer Mohamed Salah contracts worth £76million over the course of three years, to motivate him to leave Liverpool.

Salah is in his eighth and, as it stands, final season with the Reds. He has been directly involved in north of 300 goals in his 352 games for the Anfield outfit.

This term, he is already on three goals and three assists from the three games he has played.

He recently stated that it is “my last year at the club”.

However, that is simply because his contract with the Reds is up at the end of the season, so for the moment he’s set to leave, but there’s a long time for that to change.

Given his centrality to the side, it would be odd if they were not to discuss a new deal with him.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are going to attempt to tie Salah down beyond this season.

“I can confirm once again that Liverpool and Mo Salah will talk in the next days, weeks, months, So I can’t predict now how long will be the conversation, but there will be conversations to discuss the contract situation of Mo Salah,” he said.

Saudi trio preparing huge raid

But a trio of hugely-rich Saudi sides are also preparing offers of their own.

According to Caught Offside, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal are all ready to lodge massive offers for Salah.

The Saudi trio are said to be ready to lodge £76million offers for three years in the Middle East.

That equates to just over £25million per year, which is more than what he makes at Liverpool.

With the winger coming to his mid-30s, he’d be paid a very handsome sum at the back end of his career.

Salah undecided on Liverpool future

It is also reported that Salah is ‘still undecided’ on extending his contract with the Reds.

If he doesn’t, his freedom to walk away for nothing in the summer could see him accept one of the mammoth offers.

Whether or not he does remains to be seen, but if he decides to depart from Anfield, it would not be a surprise to see him in Saudi Arabia.

