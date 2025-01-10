Gigantic offer made for Liverpool target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with ‘direct’ talks on and transfer fee set

Napoli have named their price for Liverpool target, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the winger has received a mammoth contract offer worth four times his current salary.

The Napoli winger hit the headlines on Thursday after The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported Liverpool are weighing up whether to make a move for the Georgian ace.

Ornstein’s reporting echoed TEAMtalk’s exclusive by way of transfer insider, Rudy Galetti, back on January 5. Galetti stressed Liverpool were one to watch and the Reds were considering establishing contact with Kvaratskhelia’s camp.

Liverpool are well stocked in Kvaratskhelia’s favoured left wing position with Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz in situ.

Nonetheless, though the club are attentive to opportunities in the market for special players. Liverpool believe Kvaratskhelia falls into that category.

Kvaratskhelia, 23, has developed into one of world football’s deadliest wingers during his time in Naples, though his spell in Italy looks to be coming to an end.

Napoli are unwilling to match his salary demands and the player and his representatives are now aware Kvaratskhelia must leave Italy if he’s to earn the level of pay his talent and displays deserve.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Napoli will begrudgingly cash in if their target valuation is met. Taking to X, the reporter revealed Napoli’s ‘formal request’ is a package worth €80m (£67m / $82.35m).

But with Chelsea in the mix and Liverpool still deliberating over whether to act, one club have taken the lead and already put a colossal contract offer to the player.

Romano added: ‘Direct negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain are ongoing, as revealed today. Talks underway.

‘Kvaratskhelia’s camp, discussing terms with PSG as they’re offering over x4 his current salary.’

Will Liverpool move for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia?

Ornstein suggested that if Liverpool do decide to move for Kvaratskhelia, it would be in the current window.

A January swoop certainly looks necessary if Liverpool are to land the Georgian given PSG’s rapidly accelerating move of their own.

Providing his take on the situation, The Athletic’s Liverpool expert, James Pearce, suggested the Reds would only move if able to sign Kvaratskhelia for an ‘acceptable price.’

TEAMtalk understands Napoli’s asking price of €80m is currently viewed as too expensive by Liverpool chiefs.

One way Liverpool could lower the cost of the move is by including Federico Chiesa as a makeweight. Napoli are confirmed admirers of Chiesa who has made virtually no impact since arriving at Anfield.

In any case, Pearce stressed Liverpool’s transfer plans are not clearly defined at present amid a lack of clarity over the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

If any or all three of that trio leave, Liverpool intend to spend big on replacements in whichever position or positions are left vacant.

The inference in Pearce’s reporting is spending heavily on a position of strength (left wing) might not be the wisest move for Liverpool given huge outlays could be needed in more pressing areas next summer.

Latest Liverpool news – Harvey Elliott, Luis Diaz

In other news, Sky Sports revealed Harvey Elliott’s lack of action under Arne Slot has prompted Brighton and Borussia Dortmund to sense a market opportunity.

Sky’s Lyall Thomas wrote: ‘Brighton and Borussia Dortmund among the clubs keeping tabs on Harvey Elliot, with his lack of minutes under Arne Slot alerting Premier League and Bundesliga clubs to monitor his future over next two transfer windows.’

Elsewhere, Mundo Deportivo report Luis Diaz has rejected Liverpool’s offer of a new contract which he reportedly believes does not reflect his value to the club.