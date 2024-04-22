There has been an update on the future of a key Liverpool ace

Liverpool should be able to rely on Luis Diaz next season as Fabrizio Romano has attempted to end all speculation he will be joining one of Europe’s most illustrious clubs this summer.

Diaz has enjoyed another good season at Liverpool, having registered 13 goals and four assists in 46 games from left wing. The attacker could have been more clinical at times, but he remains a fan-favourite at Anfield as he is one of the most exciting players in England.

Liverpool left Tottenham Hotspur stunned when they won the race for Diaz in January 2022, though the Reds have learned that the 27-year-old is now picking up rival interest.

Spanish titans Barcelona and Real Madrid, as well as Paris Saint-Germain, have been linked with moves for Diaz.

The player’s father has even hinted that he wants to see his son shining for either Barca or Madrid in the near future.

Over the weekend, reports in Spain claimed that signing Diaz remains a top objective for Barca chiefs.

But according to an update from Romano, there are two reasons why the electric Colombian will be staying put this summer.

“We’ve had fresh rumours about Luis Diaz reportedly wanting to join Barcelona from Liverpool,” Romano told the Daily Briefing.

‘Crucial’ star to remain at Liverpool – Fabrizio Romano

“This is not what I’m hearing, though – Diaz is [a] crucial player for Liverpool and also, for Barca to pay for a player like Diaz with their Financial Fair Play situation… I think that could be quite difficult.”

Liverpool paid Porto an initial £37.5million – potentially rising to £50m through add-ons – to sign Diaz over two years ago. They would want far more than that £50m sum to sell him and Barca will clearly struggle to meet those demands.

Even if Diaz does eventually push for a move to La Liga, Liverpool are in a strong negotiating position as his contract runs until the summer of 2027.

Diaz is not the only attacker who has been tipped to leave Liverpool, with Fabio Carvalho also facing an uncertain future. But on Sunday it emerged that Liverpool will keep the 21-year-old in their squad and give him the chance to prove himself next term.

Mo Salah, meanwhile, is likely to receive another lucrative proposal from the Saudi Pro League. With his Liverpool deal due to expire next summer, he must decide whether to extend his current terms or push for a new challenge in the Middle East.

