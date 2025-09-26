After missing out on the signing of Franco Mastantuono to Real Madrid in the summer of 2025, Liverpool manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes are in danger of being snubbed by another teenage gem, whose record-breaking feats have also attracted the interest of Manchester United.

Real Madrid signed Mastantuono from River Plate in the summer transfer window, with the teenager having since established himself as a key figure in Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso’s team. The Argentina international has been deployed as a right-winger by Alonso, with the 18-year-old making four starts in LaLiga and one in the Champions League so far this season.

Liverpool were among the clubs that were keen on signing Mastantuono before the teenage gem chose Madrid.

TBR reported on June 7 that Liverpool made ‘a play’ for Mastantuono, along with Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

However, Mastantuono picked Madrid instead, and the same journalist who brought the news about the Argentina international has suggested history could repeat itself.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has reported on TBR that Madrid, Man Utd, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are all keen on 16-year-old Mexico international star Gilberto Mora.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on the Club Tijuana star, who broke Barcelona and Spain international ace’s Lamine Yamal’s record of being the youngest player in international football history to win a major senior national team title by winning the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup with Mexico in July when he was 16 years and 265 days old.

According to the report, while Mora has not made a final decision on his future, sources close to the teenager’s camp believe that Madrid ‘could be his preferred destination’.

Mora is a very versatile attacking player who has operated as a left winger, central attacking midfielder, left midfielder and centre-forward in his career.

The teenager, who will feature for Mexico at the upcoming 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, cannot move to a club in Europe until he is 18 because of FIFA rules, but the likes of Madrid, Liverpool and Man Utd can agree on a deal with Tijuana now for him to make the switch when he turns 18.

READ NEXT 🌐 Xabi Alonso indicates to Man Utd if Real Madrid will sell left-footed star with ‘huge potential’

Why are Real Madrid and Liverpool keen on Gilberto Mora?

Despite being only 16, Mora is already an important part of Club Tijuana and the Mexico national team.

It is almost certain that the teenage attacker will feature for Mexico at the 2026 World Cup finals next summer.

When Mora made his debut in Liga MX, he became Club Tijuana’s youngest-ever player and eventually the youngest player to claim an assist in the league and the youngest-ever goalscorer in the division.

In January 2025, Mora became the youngest player ever to turn out for the Mexico national football team before breaking Yamal’s record last summer.

Club Tijuana owner Jorge Alberto BBC Sport earlier this month: “Gil is only 16 and already he is competing with men at the highest level and making an impact for his country.

“To see a player who grew up here, at our club, at Tijuana, go and perform like that – it’s special. It’s pride for me personally, pride for the club, and pride for the city.”

Fulham striker Raul Jimenez said of his Mexico international team-mate: “He’s only 16 but already plays with confidence and personality and is unafraid of the occasion.

“I believe he can be a key figure for the national team and someone who inspires the next generation.”

His agent, Rafaela Pimenta, said: “I first met Gil six months ago.

“What struck me was how serious and focused he was for someone his age, and how impressive his English was too.

“He showed right away that he was looking at football not just as a game, but as a career he was ready to dedicate himself to.”

Pimenta added: “What sets Gil apart is not just his talent but the calm maturity he brings to every situation.

“On the pitch and off it, he is exactly the same – focused, respectful, and looking at the long journey ahead.

“He has that special aura that only certain players have, the magnetism you feel when he walks into a room. It inspires people around him, not only in Mexico but also beyond.”

Mora himself is a very grounded teenager who recently responded to speculation that Real Madrid are keen on him.

FotMob quoted Mora as saying earlier this month: “For me it’s an honuor that those teams [big European clubs] are interested.

“I try to enjoy it, to live in the present and to do my talking on the pitch.

“I try to enjoy, I know that at the World Cup [U20] there’s going to be plenty of scouts from the big European clubs.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Marc Guehi preference, PSG star wants move

Mora is not the only player who is the subject of interest from both Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Marc Guehi is also on the radar of Liverpool and Real Madrid, and it has been revealed which club the Crystal Palace star would prefer to move to, with the England international central defender out of contract at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Despite having a plethora of top young midfield talents, Madrid are supposedly in the market for another player in that position.

One of Paris Saint-Germain’s best and most important midfielders is ready to move to Madrid and play for arguably the biggest club in the world, despite winning Ligue 1 and the Champions League with the Parisian giants last season.

Finally, Madrid have been tipped to raid Tottenham Hotspur for a rising star, who has already established as an important player for manager Thomas Frank.

POLL: Which Real Madrid player do you think has the highest transfer value?