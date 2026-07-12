Liverpool are being forced to wait for a deal for supremely talented Mexican international Gilberto Mora, as they battle Manchester City and other sides for his signature.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder was one of the World Cup’s most exciting breakout stars, making four appearances for Mexico in the tournament, helping his country reach the Round of 16.

Mora has also been hugely impressive for Club Tijuana in Mexico’s Liga MX, for whom he has notched 10 goals and three assists in 53 appearances so far.

TEAMtalk reported earlier this month how Liverpool had ‘made contact’ with the player’s representatives, signalling their concrete interest in bringing him to Anfield.

Manchester United have tracked Mora for months but have cooled their interest as they anticipate a high asking price for the teenager.

Real Madrid have made enquiries over a move for Mora, while we understand Manchester City and Chelsea also remain firmly in the race, while Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, and Ajax are also keen.

Valuations are said to exceed €40million (£34m, $45m), per TEAMtalk sources, but his price tag could rise further following his World Cup campaign.

However, as we noted in our report, Mora recently signed a contract extension with Tijuana that runs until 2029. The deal, which includes the club’s iconic No. 10 shirt, features a structured exit strategy designed to protect both player and club.

Under FIFA regulations, he cannot join a foreign senior team until he turns 18 in October 2026, meaning any transfer is not fully complete until this date.

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Liverpool could ‘face complications’ in Mora pursuit

Football Insider have backed up our information in a report today which reiterates Liverpool’s strong interest in Mora, but notes that they will likely ‘face complications’ to completing a deal.

Due to the aforementioned FIFA regulations, interested clubs are likely to wait until January – closer to Mora’s 18th birthday – to launch a move for the Mexican sensation.

“It won’t just be Liverpool who are interested in Mora, you’ve probably got all of Europe’s big guns who would be interested in the Mexican prodigy,” reporter Pete O’Rourke told the outlet.

“Liverpool are one of those clubs who’ve registered an interest in Mora, keeping tabs on Mora.

“Obviously, it’s a bit complicated because he can’t go anywhere just yet he’s still only 17 so he would have to wait until he’s 18 before making that move across to Europe.

“He recently signed a new deal with Tijuana as well, so that complicates things because his contract there is now set to run until 2029.

“Real Madrid are interested in him, you’ve got Barcelona, Manchester City, Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Munich.

“It’s going to be an open race for Mora, and because he’s so highly rated and one of the best young players in world football right now, you’ll have all the biggest clubs in the world trying to sign him.”

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