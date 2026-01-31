Newcastle January plan shattered as Liverpool target £45m Italian man-mountain to replace Virgil van Dijk

Newcastle United owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), will have to step up their pursuit of Giorgio Scalvini, with a report revealing that Liverpool are now keen on a deal for the Atalanta defender and view him as a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk.

On January 10, 2026, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported Newcastle’s interest in Scalvini. Sources told us at the time that last season’s Carabao Cup winners were considering signing a new defender due to injury problems, with the Magpies assessing Scalvini again after his recovery from fitness issues.

The 22-year-old Italy international central defender, who stands at 6ft 4in, has made eight starts and one substitute appearance in Serie A and has played 11 minutes in the Champions League for Atalanta so far this season.

Not only are Newcastle in a race against time to get a deal done for Scalvini as the winter transfer window closes next week, but Liverpool have now joined the race for the 22-year-old.

According to Sports Boom, Liverpool want to sign Scalvini after missing out on the signing of Marc Guehi to Manchester City.

The Italian central defender is said to be valued at £45million (€52m, $61.6m), with the report noting Newcastle’s interest in him as well.

Liverpool reportedly view the youngster as a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk.

While Liverpool have no plans to sell Van Dijk at the end of the season, the defending Premier League champions are aware of the need to find someone who can take his place, given that the Netherlands international is 34 years of age.

Inter Milan and Juventus are also interested in Scalvini, who has scored seven goals and given five assists in 117 appearances for Atalanta so far in his career.

Atalanta are aiming to finish in the top four of the Serie A table this season and will not want to sell Scalvini in the middle of the campaign.

Scalvini is under contract at the Italian club until the summer of 2028.

Having left it so late to sign Scalvini, Newcastle are now unlikely to get the Atalanta defender before the window closes next week and will also face the threat of Liverpool.

